Lions Stars Turn Heads With Halloween Costumes as Fans React

Beating a divisional rival is always sweet, but the Detroit Lions players found a different way to keep the celebrations going after the Sunday clash at Ford Field. They got into a spooky groove on Monday, swapping their intensity on the gridiron for fun Halloween costumes.

Halloween is set to take place next Saturday, which falls right before the game day on November 1. However, the Lions stars celebrated early, as the franchise hosted a Halloween party on Monday, which was attended by some elite names on the squad.

The QB1 Jared Goff, who has been in sublime touch this season, stole the show on Monday alongside his wife Christen Goff. The couple’s costume inspiration was from Adam Sandler’s 1998 hit comedy, The Waterboy. While the signal-caller dressed as Bobby Boucher, aka the waterboy, Christen nailed her costume as Vicki Vallencourt in a red crop top and cap.

The star running back Jahmyr Gibbs also turned heads as he dressed up as the pop icon Michael Jackson, wearing a sparkling blue jacket, sunglasses, and an MJ-like wig.

The four-time Pro Bowler Amon Ra St Brown looked sharp as an old-school rapper, wearing a red bandana, cap, and sunglasses. On the other hand, the linebacker Joe Bachie took a page out of the officials’ playbook, showing up as a sports referee for the Halloween party.

The wide receiver Issac TeSlaa opted for a classic Batman costume, while linebacker Derrick Barnes embraced his inner Peter Parker with a Spider-Man costume. The defensive tackle Tyleik Williams dressed as rapper Soulja Boy from his hit 2007 music video, Crank That.

The creative Halloween looks of the Lions stars drew plenty of reactions from football fans.

NFL Fans React As Lions Stars Show Off Their Halloween Costumes

NFL’s official Instagram page posted a series of pictures of the Lions players dressed up for the Halloween party last night, and the comments flooded in.

“Uh oh Packers! Your team just lost to Bobby Boucher Goff! ” said one user, referring to the Lions QB’s costume.

Another fan insisted the costumes of all players were spot-on, showering them with praise.

“Lions really understood the Halloween assignment,” noted the fan.

Besides the QB1, Amon-Ra St. Brown also received praise for his look.

“Amon Ra has so much aura,” said a fan about the WR.

Likewise, Isaac Teslaa’s take on the Dark Knight was hard to miss, prompting one fan to react.

“Teslaa in the Batman suit is frying me,” noted the user.

The Lions stars certainly made most of the Halloween party, but the focus will soon shift to football, as the Week 8 game is scheduled a day after actual Halloween this year.

Lions Turn Their Attention To Vikings Clash After Halloween Festivities

The Lions are currently sitting third in NFC North with a 4-2 record, but come Sunday they are set to take on the divisional topper, the Minnesota Vikings, who are the only unbeaten team left in the NFL this season.

The Vikings have a 6-0 record and are expected to pose a serious challenge to Dan Campbell’s side this weekend. On the other hand, the Lions also have a little momentum with two back-to-back wins and the return of the Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch, who is hoping to steady the secondary down the line.