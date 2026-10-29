Lions Urged to Trade for Former 1,000-Yard Runner

The Detroit Lions are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. While almost all trade suggestions are centered on the team adding defense at the deadline, another potential option is a backup running back to solidify the position.

Detroit would be an ideal landing spot for Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Knox notes that it will not cost much for the Lions to acquire him, but the Cardinals would get something back and save some cap space, making it worth it for both sides.

“The Cardinals couldn’t expect more than a mid-Day 3 pick in return for Allgeier, but they would save $1.6 million in 2026 cap space and $5.2 million in 2027 cap room,” wrote Knox.

As things stand, Jahmyr Gibbs has 134 rushing attempts. Sione Vaki has 16 as his backup. So, adding someone to cut into that gap might be worth exploring.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Arizona Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier

Gibbs averages 14.7 rushing attempts per game in his NFL career. His career in rushing attempts total 250, which amounts to 14.7 per game. This year, he has 134 attempts through six games. That is an average of 22.3 attempts per game.

He is on pace for 379 rushing attempts this year. That is an extreme increase. The team anticipated having Isiah Pacheco as the backup. However, he got injured in training camp and had a setback in his recovery. As things stand, it would be a surprise if Pacheco suits up for the Lions this season.

Vaki entered the year with seven rushing attempts in two seasons. So, while he could try to take on more as the season goes on, the 16 attempts he has this year are already a lot. Their best bet is adding a proven running back to take some of the load off of Gibbs and keep him fresh for the end of the season.

Lions Need a Backup Running Back

Allgeier is a former fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons. He served as the backup to Bijan Robinson, so he knows the role well. He was expected to step in as the backup to rookie Jeremiah Love, but things have gone sideways for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals want to find ways to get Love more carries down the stretch run. They also have Bam Knight, who is cutting into the snaps that Allgeir is getting. So far, Allgeier has 61 rushes for 176 yards.

That is the type of impact that Detroit needs. Arizona is sitting at 2-5, and they are in one of the better divisions in the NFL. More than that, they might be turning to rookie third-round pick Carson Beck soon. If the right offer came across, they would want to take it.

We will see if the Lions can add Tyler Allgeier before the trade deadline.