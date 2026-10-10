Lions Elevate Veteran DB From Practice Squad Before Week 5

The Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals, which will mark the return of former Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to his old stomping grounds of University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

The Lions are going to be shorthanded, as they remain short several key players including the likes of Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, and Cade Mays.

But before Sunday’s game, the Lions have announced a key roster elevation from the practice squad.

The Detroit Lions Have Elevated DB Jalen Mills From The Practice Squad

According to the Lions, they’ve elevated DB Jalen Mills from the practice squad to their active/inactive list.

“Lions have elevated DB Jalen Mills from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list,” the Lions reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mills Is An Original Philadelphia Eagles Draft Pick

Mills was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (233rd overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft, He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, making two starts and recording 61 tackles and seven passes defended.

Mills became a starter in 2017, and later earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl, where the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win their first championship. Mills remained a starter in 2018 but suffered a foot injury in Week 8 and was placed on injured reserve in December.

Mills returned from a foot injury in 2019, recording 41 tackles and an interception in nine starts. The following year, he added 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception while splitting time between cornerback and safety.

In 2021, Mills signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the New England Patriots. He spent two seasons in New England before joining the New York Giants in 2024. Later that year, he signed with the New York Jets‘ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in October.

He joined the Houston Texans in August 2025 but was released before the season and later returned to their practice squad. He briefly joined the active roster in December before being released three days later.

The Lions claimed Mills off waivers last December, and he returned to Detroit’s practice squad this past September.