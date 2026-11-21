The Green Bay Packers traded Dontayvion Wicks in April. Seven months later, the receiver faces a long wait to get back on the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 21 that the Philadelphia Eagles placed Wicks and linebacker Zack Baun on injured reserve. Schefter raised the possibility that neither player will return this season.

“Each player is out for a minimum of four weeks,” Schefter wrote, adding that their seasons could be over.

For Wicks, the move extends an absence that had already cost him three games. He had returned to practice following Philadelphia’s bye, but that step didn’t lead to clearance to play.

The Eagles had already ruled him out against the Pittsburgh Steelers before placing him on injured reserve.

Former Packers Receiver’s Return Takes a Turn

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia had reason to hope Wicks could return.

According to the Eagles’ official injury report, coach Nick Sirianni expressed optimism on Nov. 18 about getting Wicks back against Pittsburgh. The receiver practiced on a limited basis that day.

He remained limited throughout the week. Philadelphia then added a foot injury to his existing ankle designation on Nov. 20 and ruled him out.

Saturday’s move means the wait will stretch beyond the Steelers game. It also leaves his first season away from Green Bay in doubt.

Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards and one touchdown through six appearances, all starts. His longest reception went for 64 yards in the season opener.

He followed that game with five catches for 74 yards in Week 2. Those first two outings accounted for 147 of his receiving yards.

The production showed what Philadelphia hoped to get from the trade. The injury has since cut short his opportunity to build on it.

Packers Received Two Draft Picks in Wicks Trade

Green Bay announced the trade on April 13.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sent Wicks to Philadelphia for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

The Packers had drafted him in the fifth round in 2023, taking the Virginia receiver at No. 159 overall.

Wicks finished his Green Bay tenure with 108 receptions, 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns across 46 regular-season games. He made 18 starts and added a touchdown in three postseason appearances.

His rookie season produced 581 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He caught five touchdown passes in 2024 before finishing 2025 with 30 receptions, 332 yards and two scores.

Philadelphia made a commitment beyond the trade itself. The Eagles announced a one-year extension that put Wicks under contract through 2027.

The move brought him back together with coaches he knew from Green Bay. Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion had worked with Wicks there. Philadelphia assistant Ryan Mahaffey had coached his position during his final two Packers seasons.

Wicks must now sit out at least four more games before he can resume a season that began with six consecutive starts.