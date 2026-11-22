The Green Bay Packers have waited nearly a year to see Micah Parsons rush the passer again.

That wait may end Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Nov. 22 that the edge rusher is on schedule for his first game of the 2026 season.

“Micah Parsons, the star pass rusher for the Green Bay Packers, is on track to make his long-awaited season debut,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.

His post accompanying the segment put it more simply: “Micah Parsons is still on track.”

The update comes three days before Green Bay travels to Los Angeles for its Thanksgiving eve game. Parsons hasn’t played this season after tearing his left ACL and undergoing meniscus repair last winter.

Matt LaFleur Names the Final Test for Parsons

Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4, starting a 21-day window for Green Bay to activate him. The last day of that window falls on Nov. 25, the date of the Rams game.

He was back on the field Saturday. So were several injured teammates, including Zaire Franklin, Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com that Parsons’ performance in practice would be “the ultimate indicator” of whether he gets activated.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in that boat where they’ve got to prove it, prove function throughout the course of the week, and they’ve got to feel confident that they can go out there and get the job done,” LaFleur said, per Packers.com.

Rapoport’s report gives Green Bay reason for hope, while LaFleur’s test makes room for a different decision if Parsons can’t move the way he needs to over the next few days. The team can activate him and still make him inactive for the game.

Green Bay has a 6-4 record after a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams also sit at 6-4.

So, naturally, a return against Los Angeles would put Parsons back on the field for a game with import in the NFC playoff race.

Packers Have Waited for Their Star Pass Rusher

Parsons recorded 12½ sacks and a league-leading 83 pressures in 14 games last season, according to the Packers. He had reached at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons before the knee injury ended his 2025 campaign.

His return may begin with a smaller role.

Parsons said after his first practice back that playing the 50 or 60 snaps he handled before the injury would be unrealistic right away. He had missed training camp and knew he needed time to build up his conditioning.

“I’m not going to pinpoint a day to disappoint anyone or get people’s expectations that I can’t meet,” Parsons said of the Rams date. “I gotta stack 20 days and hopefully on that 21st day I feel incredible.”

That 21st day is almost here.

And Rapoport says the plan is intact.

In a true confirmation, Parsons’ work on the practice field will show whether Wednesday becomes his comeback game.