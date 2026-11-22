Green Bay Packers second-year running back Kaleb Johnson is expected to lead the team in carries for the third straight week in Week 12. Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Saturday that he has been encouraged by the progress of the back they acquired right before roster cutdown day.

“I think he’s grown,” said LaFleur. “I think he’s learned a lot from the time he’s been here till now, and he’s done a better job of owning his responsibilities, doing his one-eleventh, and so that’s encouraging.”

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As the coach mentions, he has handled his role and taken responsibility of what he is being asked to do.

Green Bay Packers Can Put More on Kaleb Johnson’s Plate

LaFleur noted that there was a lot Johnson needed to pick up after being added by the team in late August. He had to learn a new playbook and all of the new checks and protections.

It led to him not playing in Week 1, and then seeing a drop in snaps around Week 4. LaFleur said that he has seen him grow every day since then.

“Just by controlling the day-to-day and trying to learn and grow and get better at owning his responsibilities,” stated LaFleur. “I think it’s always tough when you come in that timing for most people, especially in that position, just learning all the nuances of the protections. It was a little bit different than what he’s been doing, so to see that progress has been encouraging.”

Johnson was inactive in Week 7 and Week 8. However, he returned in Week 9. Josh Jacobs got hurt and he took over the backfield. Then, he made his first start in Week 10.

Packers Still Need More From Johnson

While LaFleur said that they are happy with how he is developing in his ability to pick up protections, it is clear that they try to limit his snap count on obvious passing downs.

He has 110 snaps and 61 were rushing snaps. Even in the past two weeks, 26 of his 40 snaps were rushing snaps. He has ten pass protection snaps this season. However, four of them did come in the past two w fieeks.

Still, the team leans on Chris Brooks as their passing down back. Brooks has been on the IR since Week 4. He returned in Week 10 and played 26 snaps with 24 of them being on passing downs. Because Green Bay was trailing and has to pass Brooks wound up outsnapping Johnson despite Johnson leading the way in carries.

So, Green Bay has a bit of a rotation with Jacobs out. However, it is starting to get clear that the team is throwing with Brooks on the field and running with Johnson out there. They need to find ways to get Johnson more involved in the passing game. LaFleur is high on his progression. However, he has now shown enough to get a legitimate passing down role. We will see if the Packers can get him more involved in Week 12. They face the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles.