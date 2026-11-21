The Green Bay Packers lost a defensive captain to a practice collision last month.

He kept going before he knew how much damage it had done.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin returned to the field Nov. 21 for the first time since fracturing his shin Oct. 22. Speaking about the injury, he revealed that he finished two more periods of practice on a broken leg.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky shared Franklin’s account on X. The veteran called the collision a “freak accident” and described his disbelief when an X-ray showed the fracture.

His first concern was whether he could practice the next day.

Zaire Franklin Explains Packers Practice Injury

Franklin initially thought he could shake off the pain.

“Somebody just kind of kneed me in a weird way. I’m thinking it’s just dead leg. I actually finished practice. I practiced two more periods on a broken leg,” Franklin said, according to Demovsky. “And then once I got the X-ray and it was broke, I was looking like, I almost couldn’t believe it. It just looked fake.”

The diagnosis interrupted a career marked by durability. According to his Packers biography, Franklin missed only one game because of injury during his first eight NFL seasons.

This time, he missed four straight games.

“The only thing that was going through my mind was, ‘Damn, I can’t practice tomorrow?’ It’s been a journey but I’m glad we were able to push through,” Franklin said. “Thank God for keeping my head down and really been leaning on my family. I’m just glad to be back.”

Green Bay initially hoped the absence would be brief. When coach Matt LaFleur ruled Franklin out against Detroit on Oct. 23, the team’s website reported that the Packers did not expect to place him on injured reserve.

Franklin ultimately sat out the Detroit, Carolina, New England and Minnesota games. Saturday’s practice ended a month away from the field.

Packers Get Their Defensive Captain Back at Practice

Franklin’s return gives Green Bay a chance to restore an experienced starter ahead of its Nov. 25 visit to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL.com reported Saturday that LaFleur expected Franklin to participate on a limited basis. That leaves his game availability to be settled as the week progresses.

The 30-year-old recorded 41 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in six starts before the injury, according to the team’s statistics.

His teammates had already shown their trust in him. Franklin earned a season-long captaincy in his first year with Green Bay after serving as an Indianapolis captain for six consecutive seasons.

The Packers have needed depth at linebacker. Edgerrin Cooper suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, leaving Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper to handle larger roles.

Franklin now has a shot to rejoin them.

First, he must get through the practices that will help determine whether his monthlong absence ends against the Rams.