The Green Bay Packers might be able to get Josh Jacobs back against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt LaFleur made it known how much ground the running back must cover first.

“He’s gonna have to show a lot of progress today and tomorrow to be available,” LaFleur said Nov. 22, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

That means Jacobs has little time to prove his readiness before Green Bay’s Wednesday night game in Los Angeles.

Even though he has returned to the practice field following surgery on a broken finger, whether he can handle the football well enough to play is the question.

Packers Need More Than a Practice Appearance

Jacobs joined his teammates at practice Nov. 21. Every player on the 53-man roster participated to some extent, Packers.com reported. LaFleur identified the running back as the least likely of the returning injured players to face the Rams.

The coach’s latest comments keep that concern in place. Green Bay needs evidence that Jacobs can perform his job with the repaired finger. Getting through drills is one step. Taking handoffs and keeping possession through contact demand more.

The injury occurred during the Nov. 8 win over the New England Patriots. Jacobs managed four carries for five yards before leaving, NFL.com reported.

LaFleur explained the problem the next day when he announced Jacobs needed surgery.

“He tried to go back in and he had no grip strength,” LaFleur said, per the team’s website.

That detail explains why the Packers need to see more before clearing him. A running back must secure the ball on every carry. LaFleur has left room for Jacobs to improve, but his comments give slim reason to assume a return is close.

Green Bay Has Backfield Options for Rams Game

Kaleb Johnson helped the Packers when Jacobs left the Patriots game. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, according to the team’s Nov. 9 report.

His 34-yard run marked Green Bay’s longest rush of the season at that point. Johnson also owned the next-longest, a 31-yard gain against Tampa Bay in Week 4.

Chris Brooks brings experience in the Packers’ protection schemes and a receiving option out of the backfield. Those skills matter for an offense trying to define its blocking in front of Jordan Love.

There could be help coming along the offensive line. Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler returned to practice Nov. 21. Packers.com reported both were moving toward playing, provided their work over the following days went well.

Green Bay allowed eight sacks in its loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Better protection and steadier blocking would help whichever back takes the carries against Los Angeles.

The next step for Jacobs is narrower. Show LaFleur that his hand can handle the work before the Packers leave for their Week 12 game.