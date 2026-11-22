Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice on Saturday. However, head coach Matt LaFleur does not anticipate Jacobs playing in the team’s Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams unless something substantially changes with his finger.

As a response, the Packers re-signed veteran running back Pierre Strong to the practice squad. They released edge rusher D.J. Johnson as the corresponding move.

Strong has been active for the Packers for five games this season.

Green Bay Packers Sign Pierre Strong Back to Practice Squad

The injuries in the running back room led to Strong having a role early on in the season. Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, and then shortly after that Chris Brooks was placed on the IR.

Because Kaleb Johnson was just acquired in a trade before the season started, he was slow to get onto the field as well. So the team relied on strong early in the season.

Strong has mostly been a passing-down weapon, so he only has 25 carries this season, but has 114 snaps played.

Despite playing 30 snaps in Week 9, he was a healthy scratch in Week 10 when the team brought Brooks back.

Johnson had started to ascend as the lead back and the team still is not giving up on third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd. Beyond that, he is still on his rookie salary, so the team would have to see him clear waivers.

Strong is a journeyman who’s been on three teams in five seasons. He was only brought in because the team lacked depth and needed some help.

So he was more likely to clear waivers than Lloyd. With Brooks back into the mix, the team did not have a significant need for a strong either, so if he did end up getting claimed on waivers, it would not have been a big loss.

Packers Add Strong Back to Practice Squad

The news is likely not good for the status of Jacobs playing in Week 11. Green Bay will lean on Johnson, with Lloyd as the backup and Brooks as the third-down back. Adding Strong is depth because they do not plan to have any with Jacobs out.

Now that he has re-signed with the team, they can use three practice squad elevations on him before they have to decide to bring him back onto the active roster. If Jacobs is out, they have a chance to use one of them on Strong in Week 12.

Releasing Johnson is a good sign that Micah Parsons will be back this week, as the team does not need depth on the edge anymore.

Green Bay faces the Rams in Week 12. We will see if Strong gets called up and if Jacobs is active.