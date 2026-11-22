All signs are pointing to Micah Parsons returning to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons will practice with pads on on Sunday, which is the first time he has done so since tearing his ACL last year. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that getting this work in is one of the biggest hurdles that Parsons needs to clear before the team activates him this week.

“How he just responds, how the knee responds, all that,” said LaFleur on what the team needs to see from Parsons in practice. “It’s very important. I think it’s the next marker that you got to check off.”

If Parsons can practice in pads and return the next day without any setbacks or issues, the team should be ready to activate him.

Green Bay Packers Plan for Micah Parsons Return Coming into Focus

While LaFleur did not want to say that they had a snap count in mind for him, he made it clear that he does not expect Parsons to get a full workload. However, they will take how much he plays as it goes. They do not want to put a limit on him.

“I mean, he didn’t have a training camp last year and came in and played a ton of snaps before he gets injured,” said LaFleur on his ability to get a bigger workload. “Yeah, I don’t know about 60, but if anybody can do it, he can do it.”

Play

Still, LaFleur made it clear that they will have a plan in mind before the game starts.

“In terms of if he does clear all the hurdles and is available, we will have a plan in place,” added LaFleur.

Parsons has been practicing for two weeks.

Packers Expect Parsons to be Elite

The Packers coach noted that they expect Parsons to have a huge impact when he gets on the field. At the same time, he made sure to limit expectations, reminding the media that it has been a while since Parsons has played.

“I think he is an elite player. He’s an elite athlete,” said LaFleur. “But I do think, like, you see with many of these guys— and I never want to put a limitation on anybody—but he hasn’t played football in a really long time. So I think you’ve got to be conscious of that. And there’s probably going to be some plays that don’t look like him, and then there’s going to be some plays that do.”

One of the benefits will be Parsons taking attention away from other defensive linemen. Lukas Van Ness has been the top edge rusher without Parsons. Barryn Sorrel will move from a starter to a rotational option. Rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton might see an easier role as well. The ripple effect is valuable.