The Green Bay Packers have stood by for nearly a year to see Micah Parsons back in a game.

On Saturday, Jordan Love got another look at him on the practice field. The quarterback liked what he saw.

“You felt his presence out there and that’s what he brings to the table on a daily basis,” Love told reporters in a video posted by Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz on Nov. 21. “He’s moving around really well.”

That’s welcome news for a team readying to visit the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Packers have more practices to get through before they make the final call.

Packers Have a Decision to Make on Micah Parsons

Parsons practiced Saturday as Green Bay returned to work following its bye.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the edge rusher and several other injured players must show they can handle football work throughout the week. Parsons has had the Rams game in mind since his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 4.

That window is due to close on game day.

Green Bay must decide whether to activate Parsons from the physically unable to perform list, but a roster move would not, by itself, guarantee he plays against Los Angeles.

Hodkiewicz noted in his post that the Packers expect to use the week to determine his game status.

Love has seen the effect Parsons can have even without taking a game snap.

When the pass rusher first returned to practice, Love called his presence a morale boost.

LaFleur has kept the standard obvious. What Parsons does in practice will be the “ultimate indicator” of whether the Packers activate him, the team reported.

Love can see progress. The decision, though, belongs to the coaches and medical staff.

Micah Parsons Has Waited Since Last December

Parsons tore his ACL in a December 2025 game at Denver and also required a meniscus repair. He has yet to play this season.

His first workout back with the team came Nov. 4, nearly 11 months after the injury.

The absence left a large gap. Parsons had 12½ sacks and 83 pressures in 14 games last season, according to the Packers. He earned his fourth All-Pro selection despite missing the end of the year.

Parsons has cautioned against expecting a full workload at once. He said earlier this month that he had missed training camp and could not immediately return to playing 50 or 60 snaps.

The long recovery, which included reconstruction of his ACL and repair of his meniscus, has demanded patience.

The following few days will tell Green Bay more than Saturday’s first impression.