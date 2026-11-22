The Green Bay Packers gave up eight sacks in their last game.

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler knows the unrelenting force that awaits them next.

Ahead of Green Bay’s Nov. 25 visit to the Los Angeles Rams, Zeitler sized up a defensive front featuring Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

“It’s a pretty legendary group over there,” Zeitler said in a video WFRV Local 5’s Carson Fowler shared Nov. 21.

The remark lands as the Packers try to repair an offense that unraveled against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay lost 30-10, turned the ball over four times and struggled to protect Jordan Love.

Now comes a road game against another 6-4 team fighting for a playoff spot. Both clubs head into the Thanksgiving Eve meeting following their bye weeks. Los Angeles has won four straight, according to the Rams’ matchup preview.

Rams’ Defensive Front Backs Up the Applause

Zeitler has spent enough time in NFL trenches to put that assessment in perspective.

The 36-year-old joined Green Bay on Sept. 30 with 213 regular-season starts behind him. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and is in his 15th NFL season, per his Packers biography.

Zeitler grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and played at Wisconsin before becoming a first-round pick in 2012. The Packers are his seventh NFL team, following six stops over 14 seasons.

His next opponent has recent results to match its reputation.

Los Angeles allowed 19 combined points in its first two games with Donald and Garrett together, according to NFL Research figures published by the Rams. With one of the two unavailable, the defense surrendered 21 points per game through the first eight contests.

Donald recorded his first sack of the season in the Rams’ 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals before the bye.

Packers Could Get Help on the Offensive Line

Zeitler could have a direct role in that effort.

He returned to practice Nov. 21 after a triceps injury spoiled his planned first Packers start against Minnesota. Center Sean Rhyan practiced, too, following a four-game absence with an ankle injury.

Both were trending toward playing if their preparation went well, Packers.com reported.

“The only thing we can do is do it out on the field,” Zeitler said, per the team’s website.

He later added: “We’ve got to turn it around.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur’s review of the Vikings loss spread the blame across the offense. Minnesota anticipated the snap count, as blockers missed chances to help.

LaFleur admitted he waited too long to shift toward quicker passes.

At least, returning starters vs. the Rams would give Green Bay more experience inside. But fixing key mistakes requires the entire offense.