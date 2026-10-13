Packers $77 Million Starter Faces Uncertain Future Amid Major Injury Concerns

The Green Bay Packers have assembled a patchwork group in the offensive line room that has gotten the job done well enough to allow for consecutive wins in Weeks 4 and 5, but injuries remain a key factor for the group with guard Aaron Banks serving the biggest potential swing piece in the games to come.

Banks has missed all but one game this season, in which he played just 22 snaps against the New York Jets in Week 2 before leaving early and hurt, as he battles both knee and toe injuries. Green Bay chose not to place the $77 million offensive lineman on the injured reserve list (IR), which would have opened up a roster spot and also sidelined Banks for a minimum of four games through Week 6.

That decision indicates that the Packers felt, at least at the time, that Banks could and/or likely would be ready to roll ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on October 18.

Aaron Banks May Not Return to Left Guard Spot When Healthy, or Packers’ Starting Lineup at All

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich did not confirm on Tuesday whether Banks will be back for the contest, though he left open the door to that possibility.

Stenavich, formerly the team’s offensive line coach, also did not guarantee that Banks will necessarily return to his spot at left guard in the starting lineup, or as a starter at all, once he is healthy enough to play.

“I like where we’re at, for the most part. I don’t want to change just to change,” Stenavich said. “Obviously, Laken [Tomlinson] has done a good job at left guard stabilizing it. Our pocket’s been good as far as the push, for the most part.

“But at the same time, we’re going to put the best five out there,” he continued. “We’ll take the week and evaluate it like we normally do.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Aaron Banks: "Whenever he's able to get back, that's one thing we have to keep in mind too. Where do we fit those guys in to the best five? So, we'll evaluate that, but that's going to be an interesting thing as we go through the next few weeks." https://t.co/gDmxQL77i0 — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) October 13, 2026

“Whenever [Brooks is] able to get back, that’s one thing we have to keep in mind, too. Where do we fit those guys in to the best five?” Stenavich continued. “So we’ll evaluate that, but that’s going to be an interesting thing as we go through the next few weeks.”

Packers’ Run Game Remains Worst in NFL Through Week 5

Green Bay is still struggling to run the football, fielding the worst rushing attack in the NFL by a wide margin with just 60.4 yards per game on the ground.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd found the end zone against the Chicago Bears a couple of times on Sunday, which accounted for the first two rushing TDs the Packers’ offense has produced all season.

Things are better in the pass game, where both wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have thrived amid a roller coaster campaign for QB Jordan Love, whose protection levels have varied greatly game to game based on the aforementioned injury concerns to the offensive line.