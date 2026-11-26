The Green Bay Packers lost in disappointing fashion against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. What made edge rusher Micah Parsons so disappointed was that the Rams were able to run the ball 47 times for 241 yards against the defense in his return.

Parsons only played 27 snaps, and it was his first game after an ACL injury. However, he stepped up as the leader of the team and made it clear that he needs to hold the rest of the group accountable.

“We need to figure out who’s going to be a dog or not,” said Parsons on what the defense lacked in Week 12. “Like, that’s just reality of it.”

Parsons noted that there are not any defenses in the league that can let a team run the ball that many times when they know it is coming and still struggle to defend it.

Green Bay Packers Edge Micah Parsons Calls Out Defense After Week 12 Loss

Parsons said the team has to take accountability. They are one of the best units in the NFL on paper, but the Rams did whatever they wanted.

“To me, to be honest, and this is around the league, if someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it, that as a player— that’s accountability,” said Parsons on calling out teammates. “And that’s just how I really feel about it.”

Parsons only played 27 snaps. He played 14 snaps in the first half and 13 in the second. He noted that the plan was to play more in the second half. However, they wanted to use him on obvious pass downs. They did not get the Rams into situations where Parsons could play more.

“You know, I wasn’t able to get on the field because of it,” said Parsons on the run defense woes. “Because they didn’t want to waste my plays on first and second down.”

Parsons had 15 pass rush snaps and 12 snaps against the run. The Rams only had 23 pass attempts.

Packers Need to Defend the Run Better

Parsons said the whole thing is bad. He said that everyone needs to step up and take accountability. He is calling out players and coaches to see who is with them and who is not.

“So, I think the whole thing is just bad,” said Parsons. “We got to figure out who’s going to play with us and who’s going— who’s playing against us at this point. Because every quarter, every minute, every down matters, and we got to figure out who’s in this for the long haul and who’s in it for the ride.”

The Packers did not just get their leader back on the field. They got a key asset back in the locker room. We will see if his words spark any change. Green Bay faces the New Orleans Saints next week with a chance to move to 7-5.