The Green Bay Packers have spent a great deal of money on an offensive line that injuries and poor play have plagued all season, with guard Aaron Banks representing the worst of both realities.

Banks has played in just half of the team’s 10 games this season, starting three of those. He has given the Packers only 137 offensive snaps and another 19 snaps on special teams in what is now the second season of a four-year contract worth $77 million total, which has proven a complete swing and miss since Banks came over from San Francisco via free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Cap specialist Ken Ingalls took to X on Tuesday with a lengthy post that serves as a deep dive into Banks’s situation in Green Bay, specifically examining his contract and its structure as well as why and how his circumstances represent a break from how the Packers typically do business.

Ingalls also included a projection that Banks will not be back with the franchise in 2027.

Aaron Banks Needed to Play Exceptionally Well for Packers if Contract Was Ever Going to Prove Out

Ingalls actually went further than to project Banks is finished in Green Bay. Coming at the issue from a financial perspective, he more or less guaranteed it.

“Banks will be gone in 2027. No question,” Ingalls wrote. “But when the dust settles the net cap [and] cash impact of his two seasons playing in Green Bay comes to the exact same end point … $29.4m to play football in 2025, $18.1m to play football in 2026. That’s $47.5m for two seasons.”

The Packers miscalculated the production they would get from Banks, but Ingalls contended that the offensive guard would have needed to play at an elite level for the deal to have ever actually worked out for Green Bay.

“At the end of the day, the Packers needed cap space. They got it from a guy, they thought, was going to be a foundation for them into the future. That part they got wrong, for sure,” he continued. “At the end of the day, it was a terrible contract at signing. … If Banks wasn’t a massive success, this contract was going to blow up in their faces.”

Packers Face Tough Situation With Injured OT Zach Bako-Bewele Next Season

Green Bay has a tougher decision to make next offseason with offensive tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, who is in just the first campaign of his four-year, $88 million deal.

Bako-Bewele suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in his knee last season, then tore the same tendon in the same joint during the second game of the current campaign.

That affliction is specifically difficult for a player to come back from and regain his previous form, with some recent scientific studies pointing out that a complete recovery of abilities happens roughly one out of every five times a professional athlete suffers the injury.

Bako-Bewele has been among the NFL’s best at right tackle when healthy, but by season’s end he will have missed exactly half of the team’s regular-season games over the past two years.

Cutting him next season actually costs the team $23,000 in 2027 and then comes with a nearly $18 million dead cap hit. Cap savings over the following two seasons would equal just north of $36 million, while the combined dead cap hit charge would total just shy of $18 million, per Over the Cap.