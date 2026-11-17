The biggest issue for the Green Bay Packers coming out of the 30-10 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings, was undoubtedly the offensive line.

Yet, having already added three players so the unit since the start of the season; veterans Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler, along with 2021 first round pick Mekhi Becton, there is little more the team can do to bolster the unit personnel-wise post-trade deadline.

But the Packers have decided to make a move on another thin position group: the defensive line, where they have signed former International Player Pathway defensive tackle Haggai Ndubuisi to the practice squad.

Ndubuisi worked out for the team Monday, and following it has been added to the practice squad on Nov. 17.

Packers Signing Haggai Ndubuisi to the Practice Squad

“Packers signing international DT Haggai Ndubuisi, per a league source after successful workout”, Aaron Wilson reported on Tuesday.

Since being allocated to the Arizona Cardinals as an offensive tackle; something Green Bay could well and truly do with an upgrade at right now; back in 2022, the Nigerian nose tackle has played for six different NFL franchises, in addition to the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

Ndubuisi’s second team, the Denver Broncos, decided to convert him from the offensive to the defensive line, which has remained his position ever since.

Haggai Ndubuisi Has Only 1 NFL Game Under His Belt

The 6’6, 298 lb behemoth has only ever played one game in the NFL; a 2025 bout for the Houston Texans in Week 14.

At the moment, injuries to Javon Hargrave and Jonathon Ford have meant that defensive linemen Anthony Campbell and Jordon Riley have been given a rotational roles to backup starters Chris McClellan, Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt.

Adding Ndubuisi brings in further competition at the postion and perhaps adds a still-young, talented option for the team to continue developing.