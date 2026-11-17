The Green Bay Packers’ momentum came to a screeching halt after a disappointing 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Now having been swept by Minnesota, and currently sitting at a 1-3 NFC North record, the Packers’ hopes of winning the division are bleak. However, they still have a strong shot at making the playoffs as a wild card, but may need to make some changes to do so.

Green Bay Packers Urged to Fire OL Coach Luke Butkus

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated recently had a few overreactions to Green Bay’s loss to the Vikings. Among them was calling for the Packers to finally move on from Luke Butkus, who has failed to get the most out of his unit throughout his five-year tenure as offensive line coach.

“Over the last seven drafts, the Packers have drafted 15 linemen and signed Banks to a $77 million contract. And yet, they still had to go to the scrap heap to find Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton. Player procurement is the obvious starting point, but shouldn’t the Packers have found a couple of solid starters through dumb luck? It’s fair to say that what Butkus is teaching on the practice field on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays is not translating to Sundays.”

Packers’ Season Could Be on the Line vs. Rams in Week 12

It is going to be tough sledding for Green Bay to get into the postseason if it loses to the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. Fortunately, the team is currently on its bye week, providing extra time for preparation. Huber went on to question how Butkus and his unit has any chance to contain the Rams’ lethal pass rush.

“Green Bay’s playoff hopes might rest on the outcome of next week’s game at the Rams, who feature Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. If the Packers couldn’t block the Vikings’ Dallas Turner and Levi Drake Rodriguez on Sunday, how on earth are they going to stop a pair of Hall of Famers?”

That is certainly going to be a tall task, especially without a competent rushing attack to relieve pressure off of quarterback Jordan Love. Plays can be dialed up to get the ball out of Love’s hands quickly, but that will only take the Packers’ offense so far. Another disastrous outing for the offensive line could be the final straw for Butkus.