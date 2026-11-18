The Green Bay Packers have the NFL’s leading passer in Jordan Love, but their quarterback hasn’t always gotten the help he needs from his receivers.

After Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a new set of numbers revealed just how much of an issue that has been for the Packers this season.

Jordan Love Leads NFL in Receiver-Caused Incompletions

According to Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp, 22.1% of Love’s incompletions this season have been caused by receiver error, the highest percentage among quarterbacks with at least 120 pass attempts.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks second at 20.1%, followed by Geno Smith (19.8%), Baker Mayfield (19.6%) and Joe Burrow (18.6%).

Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is at 12.6%. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold ranks last on Sharp’s list, with just 8.3% of his incompletions attributed to receiver error.

Sharp’s figures account for receiver errors on incompletions, rather than dropped passes alone.

Love has completed 232 of 368 passes for 2,838 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games. His 63.0% completion percentage is his lowest since becoming Green Bay’s full-time starter in 2023.

Love completed 64.2% of his passes in 2023, followed by 63.1% in 2024 and 66.3% last season. For his career, he has completed 64.0% of his passes (1,213 of 1,894) for 14,373 yards, 103 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

Even with the missed opportunities, the 28-year-old is averaging 283.8 passing yards per game and is on pace to surpass his career-high 4,159 yards from 2023.

Matthew Golden Leads Packers’ Growing List of Drops

The Packers’ problems catching the football have been apparent for much of the season. According to Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, citing Pro Football Focus, Green Bay had an NFL-high 23 dropped passes through eight games. The next closest team, the Tennessee Titans, had 13.

Matthew Golden accounted for nine of those drops, followed by Tucker Kraft (four), Christian Watson (three) and MarShawn Lloyd (two). Chris Brooks, Bo Melton, Pierre Strong Jr., Josh Jacobs and Skyy Moore each had one.

Golden added two more drops against Minnesota, bringing his season total to at least 11 and Green Bay’s to at least 25. The Packers had just 20 drops during the entirety of last season.

Golden, Kraft, Watson and Jacobs have all dropped potential touchdown passes this season. Golden had two drops against Carolina, including one in the end zone, although he caught a touchdown on the following play.

Packers’ Passing Game Faces More Pressure After Vikings Loss

Love’s receivers weren’t the only ones struggling against Minnesota. He was sacked eight times and finished 17-for-27 for 220 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Packers committed four turnovers and rushed for just 56 yards without Jacobs.

A week earlier, Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-27 win over New England.

“We have weaknesses. We have chinks in our armor,” Kraft said after the loss, according to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz.

Green Bay enters its bye at 6-4, sitting last in the NFC North despite having a winning record. The Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are all 7-2.

With two divisional games remaining, the Packers have little room for more missed opportunities, especially in an offense that depends so heavily on Love’s arm.