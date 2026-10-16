Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers in Rare Company Among All-Time QBs

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to rewrite the NFL record book in what he has said will be his final season.

The 42-year-old has officially moved ahead of Peyton Manning for third place on the NFL’s all-time list for career touchdown passes when postseason games are included.

Rodgers broke the tie during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11. His 580th career touchdown pass came on an 80-yard catch-and-run by Jaylen Warren in the first quarter.

Rodgers, tied with Manning at 579 prior to the bout, didn’t stop after passing the Hall of Famer. The former UC Berkeley added two touchdown passes to Pat Freiermuth to finish the victory with 582 career scores, postseason included.

Rodgers Leaves Manning Behind

Rodgers now trails only Tom Brady and Drew Brees on the career touchdown list when playoff numbers are included.

Brady sits comfortably atop the list with 737. Brees finished his career with 608.

NFL.com noted after the milestone that Rodgers also joined Brady, Brees and Manning as the only quarterbacks with at least 90 games featuring three or more touchdown passes.

Rodgers has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games for the first time since his 2021 MVP campaign in Green Bay.

That hot streak has also put him into rare Steelers company. Per the Associated Press, Rodgers is the first Pittsburgh quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in three straight games since Terry Bradshaw in 1982.

Rodgers’ career stats are heavily connected to his 18 seasons with the Packers.

He won all four of his NFL MVP awards in Green Bay, guided the franchise to a Super Bowl championship and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections during his Packers tenure.

Buccaneers HC Issues Strong Rodgers Warning

Rodgers’ past success is a problem for Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles.

Following further descent to 1-4, Bowles made it clear Thursday that devising a plan against the former Packers star is harder than it looks.

“It’s a nightmare game-planning against him,” Bowles said, via the AP’s Oct. 15 report.

Bowles pointed to Rodgers’ intelligence, accuracy and ability to identify defensive tendencies before the snap. That experience poses a particular challenge for a coach known for disguising blitzes and creating pressure with various looks.

Rodgers acknowledged that element of the matchup as well, saying Tampa Bay can show pressure packages opponents haven’t previously seen.

There’s some history working in Bowles’ favor. Rodgers is 1-2 against Bowles-coached Tampa Bay defenses, according to the AP, with one of those defeats coming in the 2020 NFC Championship Game while Rodgers was still leading Green Bay.

Yet Rodgers is cooking fairly well recently.

And after moving ahead of Manning, the former Packers star has only two quarterbacks above him on one of the NFL’s most prominent all-time lists.