Packers Coach Leaves Door Open for More OL Changes

The Green Bay Packers have started to find some continuity on their offensive line in the past couple of weeks, which has turned a 1-2 record into a 3-2 team. However, the team also has the injured Aaron Banks and recently signed Kevin Zeitler as a potential starter down the line.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich made it clear that there is a fine line between finding the best five starters and keeping a line that currently has continuity.

“I don’t want to change just to change,” revealed Stenavich in his weekly press conference. “I think Travis (Glover) has done a nice job going in there and playing. Obviously, Laken (Tomlinson) has done a good job at left guard. Kind of stabilizing it.”

Stenavich noted that they will take everything on a week-by-week basis.

“Definitely don’t want to change just to change, but at the same time we are going to put the best five out there,” admitted Stenavich. “So we will take the week and evaluate it just like we normally do.”

Green Bay Packers Do Not Reveal Offensive Line Plans

Stenavich clarified that this means considering both Zeitler at right guard when he is up to speed, but also Aaron Banks when he gets healthy.

“That’s the same thing,” said Stenavich on Banks. “Whenever he is able to get back, that is one thing we have to keep in mind too.”

Banks missed Week 1 with a knee injury and then left Week 2 early with a toe injury. He has not practiced in the past few weeks, and the way that Stenavich spoke about him makes it sound like he is not going to return to practice any time soon, either.

Tomlinson might be embedded as the starter by then. So, the decision is tougher with Zeitler starting over Glover.

Packers Could Still Start Kevin Zeitler

The Packers signed Zeitler to their active roster two weeks ago. Prior to signing, Zeitler was working out at home as a free agent. The 14-year veteran has some rust to shake off, and the Packers want him to be at his best when he is ready to step into the lineup.

At the same time, Travis Glover stepped into right guard for two weeks due to the injury to Jacob Monk. The past two weeks have been the best play the team has seen at right guard. That likely says more about Monk than Glover, but the former draft pick is starting to earn a role.

The Packers have to debate riding continuity, but with a young player who might be prone to having a disaster game. Or, they can bring in a trusted veteran. The drawback is that this veteran is much older and might not be quite in the same shape as in his prime days. More than that, the team is now shaking up the line after finally settling things.

Based on the comments of the Packers’ offensive coordinator, it sounds like the team will not make a firm decision until later in the week.