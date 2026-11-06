Packers Trade Pitch Lands Them ‘Explosive’ Offensive Weapon

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly one of the teams making calls for Indianapolis star running back Jonathan Taylor. However, a strong name that they could pivot to is Las Vegas Raiders second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

Barnwell argues that Jeanty is a better fit for the Packers because he is a young talent on a rookie contract.

“Leaning into the idea of trading for young players on rookie deals, would the Packers consider trading for … Ashton Jeanty?” questioned Barnwell. “They’ve gone after Raiders players quite often over the past few offseasons, and Jeanty would be an opportunity to acquire a running back who had excellent pedigree coming out of college at a relatively low cost. Jeanty has struggled so far as a pro, but his pass-catching ability gives him a solid floor, and he would find it easier to access his explosiveness in a better offense. Jeanty could be part of a rotation alongside Josh Jacobs before taking over once the Packers decide to move on from their current starter.”

Barnwell noted that General Manager Brian Gutekunst would likely lean toward someone like Jeanty over Taylor because he likes to add young players who can help beyond the here and now.

“Gutekunst might be willing to drop into the trade market, but given his extreme focus on adding young talent, the Packers would be more likely to add a player who would help in the long term,” added Barnwell.

Jeanty went sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty

The coaching staff that drafted Jeanty is no longer with the franchise. Jeanty produced 975 rushing yards and 346 receiving yards in his rookie season. Now, the Raiders are using him more in a passing-down role.

Jeanty currently has 337 rushing yards and 376 receiving yards. Still, his success rate is up on the ground, so he is not struggling; he is just not the fit for this offense that he used to be.

With the fifth-year option, he has three more years of team control after this season. The Packers can add Jeanty to split time with Josh Jacobs this year. Then, next year, they can move on from Jacobs and shift to the young talent. It would end up saving them money on the cap, where Taylor would have cost them.

Packers Can Afford to Add Jeanty

One of the bigger issues with adding Taylor is that the team cannot move on from Jacobs’ salary until the offseason. They can take on a Taylor cap hit next year, but the cap space is too tight this year, and they would have to make a move to add him.

Because Jeanty is struggling, the cost for a younger running back with legitimate upside might be less than the Taylor trade cost. So, the move makes a lot more sense from the Packers’ perspective. The question is whether Las Vegas has fully given up on Jeanty. The trade deadline is November 10.