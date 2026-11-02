Packers Trade Pitch Replaces Josh Jacobs With Top-10 Pick

The Green Bay Packers‘ running game has been an issue all season, and their star running back Josh Jacobs might be facing more off-field trouble. Meanwhile, former top-ten pick Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a poor start to his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. It could lead to the two sides coming together on a trade, according to Christopher Kline of FanSided.

“Jeanty has the juice to give the Packers an edge they currently lack,” wrote Kline. “He can also give Love a pressure-release valve closer to the line of scrimmage as a receiver, so the benefits are manifold.”

Jeanty was outsnapped by Mike Washington 39 to 25 in Week 8. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs had just 21 rushes for 39 yards in Week 8.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty went sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he has not found his groove in the NFL. As a rookie, Jeanty had 266 attempts for 975 yards. That is not horrible, but his yards per attempt at 3.7 and his 41% success rate were well below average.

In his second season, they changed coaching staffs. With Klint Kubiak as head coach, he has not quite been a fit for the offense. Jeanty entered Week 8 with 106 carries for 328 yards. His success rate is up to 44%, but he is not a fit for the offense.

Kubiak has said that the team plans to keep Jeanty in their plans.

“Ashton is still going to be a big part of our team,” Kubiak said postgame. “He’s going to be a huge part of our run game going forward.”

However, they drafted Washington because he fits their scheme better. Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards. The team appears interested in moving to him for the majority of their snaps.

This could lead to a trade.

Packers Could Trade for Jeanty

The Packers’ rushing attack has been a problem all season. They got Jacobs back last week, and the ground game has slightly improved. However, Jacobs has heaps of off-the-field questions and a suspension might be coming after he already missed the first six weeks due to being on the Commissioner’s exempt list.

The team has reportedly been interested in Jonathan Taylor in trade talks. However, Taylor is likely going to cost at least a first-round pick.

Taylor is more productive than Jeanty and has a much longer track record. However, he is going to cost more in a trade, he is going to cost more on the cap, and the team has less control. Beyond that, he is an older player who is on the downside of his career. The best years are ahead of Jeanty.

There is more risk to the Packers trading for Jeanty than Taylor, but it could be easier for the team to pull off.

If the Raiders change their stance or if Green Bay makes a strong offer, the two sides could end up coming together on a deal.