Ben Johnson Makes Honest Admission on Packers QB Jordan Love

One of the biggest debates going on between Chicago Bears fans and Green Bay Packers fans is who has the better franchise quarterback. After years of the Packers having the edge, former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has finally given Chicago something to brag about. However, Bears head coach Ben Johnson made it clear that he respects what the Packers gunslinger can do.

When discussing the Packers ahead of their Week 5 matchup, Johnson noted that he views Love as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Their offense, obviously Jordan Love is one of the better quarterbacks in this league. He is as accurate as anybody.

Johnson noted that Love has given the team fits in the past, and they need to be prepared for him.

Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Has Strong Words for Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

There are a lot of words being thrown across the rivalry, from the Bears side and the Packers. Right now, the Bears head coach is not publicly declaring anything. Last year, a locker room video of Johnson shouting an expletive towards the Packers emerged on social media.

He stood on his comment, saying the two teams should not like each other.

It caused Packers coach Matt LaFleur to remind the media that the rivalry is about the players and not the coaches.

“This game is about players, and so we’ll keep it about the players,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I’m not the one out there they’re playing. . . . Don’t get me wrong. I love the rivalry. It’s awesome. It’s great. It’s intense. You can feel it on game day. You can feel it throughout the course of the week and also the significance; I mean, they’re the defending [NFC] North champions. So what a great opportunity, great challenge for us in our home stadium to play against the defending champs.”

Packers and Bears Players Have Words

While the coaches are getting the headlines right now, the players are involved in the trash-talking. Bears wide receiver Luther Burden noted that the sentiment Johnson has spread to the team is that he wants to make the Packers quit.

“He wants to beat them really bad like everyone else in the room, like every Chicago fan. Beat them real bad, and make them quit.”

Packers left tackle Jordan Morgan responded, saying that the team is taking the trash talk to hear.

“Yeah. I mean, he’s dissing us,” said Morgan. “He’s dissing the Packers. A lot of people in here, I’m pretty sure, take that to heart. And we got a chance to prove to everybody on Sunday that we the best team.”

So, while LaFleur is not adding fuel to the fire publicly, it is clear that the words from the Bears head coach have been fully received by the Packers players.

It is setting up for an intense rivalry. However, it is good to see that in the midst of the trash talk, Johnson can recognize what type of quarterback Love is.