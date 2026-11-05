Packers Trade Proposal Eyes Ascending RB as Jonathan Taylor Plan B

Having only just seen the return of Josh Jacobs following a six-game stint on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Green Bay Packers could see themselves without the former All-Pro for even longer after reports of three more accusations against him levelled since his arrest back in May.

As such, the contending Packers may have to look to the trade market to secure the position that has anchored the entire NFL from pretty much Week 1. Green Bay have managed an average of just 60 rushing yards per game, 17.3 fewer yards than the 31st ranked Las Vegas Raiders.

The main name to pop up here, there and everywhere over the past couple of weeks has been the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.

After the firing of general manager Chris Ballard and the subsequent trading of All-Pros Quentin Nelson and DeForest Buckner, it feels like only a matter of time until Taylor is sent elsewhere as the Colts look to recoup the draft picks spent on cornerback Sauce Gardner one year ago.

However, the Packers are one of a handful of teams reportedly in the mix for Taylor; a group that includes division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, alongside the Seahawks, Broncos, Giants and Bengals.

Packers Could Look to the Jets’ Braelon Allen For Trade

If Green Bay do end up missing out on Taylor, one name they could turn to is the New York Jets‘ Braelon Allen.

The Jets have been touted as big potential sellers come the deadline; which coming as a 2-6 team with three incoming first round picks – all three of which may end up being in the top-10 – makes sense.

Although Breece Hall has been named by some outlets as a potential trade piece, this was shut down by Aaron Glenn. Considering Hall only just signed a three-year extension this offseason, it tracks that they would want to rebuild around, rather than without him.

But whilst Hall has not playing since suffering a quad injury back in Week 3, backup Braelon Allen has been excellent in his stead.

The 22-year old has averaged over 100 yards per game (100.8) since making his first start in Week 4 – 40 yards more than the average for the entire Packers offense – and has also shown himself capable in the passing game, catching as many as 6 passes back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Braelon Allen Would be a Major Upgrade at RB

The former fourth round pick has also averaged an excellent 5 yards per carry on the season. For comparison, this is more than the averages of Josh Jacobs (2.3) and MarShawn Llloyd (2.6) combined.

If the Jets are keeping Hall and setting him up as their tailback of the (intermediate) future, then it is quite possible Allen could be trade-able for the right price. Although the Packers don’t have a first rounder in 2027, the team have multiple third and fourth round picks due to trades and compensatory selections.

A late third – and perhaps more – might be needed to lure the Jets away from Allen. But for a player with just one year left on his deal after 2026, who will undoubtedly go back to playing second-fiddle to Hall when the 25-year old returns, it is certainly a decent haul.

For the Packers, Allen could be the answer to their biggest need, both now and in the years to come, and – at least for the next year-and-a-half – would come it a lot cheaper than Taylor.