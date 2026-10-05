Packers Get Positive Injury News on Rookie Starter

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse left the Green Bay Packers’ Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with what appeared to be a head or neck injury. Cisse played in 53 of the Packers’ 62 snaps.

However, head coach Matt LaFleur had positive news when discussing his status and potential return to the lineup this week. LaFleur noted that Cisse has already cleared concussion protocol and that he has a neck injury.

However, the neck injury does not appear to be serious.

The status of Cisse will be monitored throughout the week, but right now it appears LaFleur expects to see Cisse in the lineup.

Green Bay Packers Get Positive News on Brandon Cisse

Cisse has been a revelation for the Packers this season. The former second-round pick started in Week 1, despite the team anticipating him taking the early portion of the season in from the bench. He beat out veteran Carrington Valentine and arguably has been better than Keisean Nixon as well.

He has played 246 snaps through four weeks, according to PFF. PFF has given him a 52.5 grade, which is about average. They credited him with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 173 yards with two touchdowns allowed.

Cisse only allowed one reception for 39 yards to Justin Jefferson in Week 1. However, Jefferson left the game early with an injury.

In Week 2, he only allowed 16 yards in coverage. However, that included a five-yard touchdown reception by Garrett Wilson. Drake London got the best of him in Week 3. He beat Cisse for 100 yards in the Falcons‘ win.

In Week 4, he only allowed two catches for seven yards before exiting. Aside from Week 3, he has had a strong season against tough competition.

Packers Have Depth Behind Cisse

It does not sound as though Cisse is going to miss any time. However, if he did, the Packers have depth at cornerback. Carrington Valentine started for the Packers last year and has been their primary starter for the past three seasons.

He stepped in and played nine snaps in Week 4, indicating that he would be the starter if Cisse missed time. The Packers also have veteran Benjamin St-Juste. They signed St-Juste in free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers.

He had 45 starts in his first four seasons, but only started in two games for the Chargers in 2025. He has been active for three of the Packers’ four games, but has not made an impact on defense.

They signed St-Juste assuming he would hold off Cisse, but the rookie has been hard to keep off the field. With a big game against the Chicago Bears coming, it is likely that Cisse will be out there.