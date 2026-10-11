Packers Receive Final Caleb Williams News After Confusing Injury Report

The Green Bay Packers received a strange implicit message from the Chicago Bears on Friday when the team listed him as “questionable” for Sunday’s game, after he was limited in practice on that same day.

Yet earlier in the week as early as Monday, head coach Ben Johnson came out and said loud and clear that Tyson Bagent would be the starter over Williams.

So there seemed to be at least a little confusion in the ranks as to which quarterback would suit up. And perhaps sowing that small amount of doubt was Johnson’s plan to confuse the rival Green Bay opposition.

However, as it always seemed, Chicago’s franchise QB will not suit up against the Packers after being ruled inactive for Week 5 – his third straight game missed.

Caleb Williams Ruled Inactive Against the Packers

“Bears QB Caleb William[s] is officially inactive but does have a chance to play next week.” Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday before kick-off.

After the performance Williams came out with back in January during the Wild Card loss, there is no question that Green Bay would rather face Bagent than the former no. 1 overall pick.

Yet even despite being at home and facing a backup QB, the Packers are still small underdogs at the sportsbooks, with the spread currently being set at +1.5, down from +3 earlier in the week.

Bears Have Been Better to Start the Season

Much of that shows the disparity between the two teams’ early-season performances up until now. With an ostensibly “easy” early run of games that’s seen them face the Baker Mayfield-less and then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets, Green Bay still lie at just .500.

The Bears, on the other hand are 3-1 – and 2-0 in games without their star man available.

Perhaps the bigger deciding factor swinging towards the Packers will be no Monangai on Sunday, after he was ruled out on Friday with a thumb/toe injury – leaving D’Andre Swift to lead what has been the league’s top rushing attack so far this season by himself.