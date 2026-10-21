Packers Named Trade Fit for $22 Receiver at Deadline

The Green Bay Packers are thinner than they would like at wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 1-5 with Chris Godwin at wide receiver. It would make sense for the Packers and the Bucs to work out a potential trade, according to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.

Verderame notes that the Packers are a good fit for one of the most likely players to get traded before the trade deadline.

“Godwin has spent his entire 10-year career with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay should consider all calls,” wrote Verderame. “At 30, he’s a veteran who is more valuable to a team fighting for his second ring. Through six games, Godwin has 23 catches for 216 yards. Any team that acquires Godwin would pay a prorated salary of $22 million, with a $20.5 million team option in 2027.”

Due to the acquiring team taking on a chunk of notable salary, it could reduce the draft compensation the team will get in return for Godwin.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Chris Godwin

Last week, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report noted that Godwin is a player the team could take calls on. However, he made it clear that Bucs fans are going to need to temper expectations when it comes to the return. He projects a later pick on day three of the NFL Draft.

“The problem is finding a taker for an older receiver without much production, on the declining value of the receiver,” wrote Reynolds. “Maybe Godwin fetches a sixth- or seventh-rounder.”

This is where the Packers’ interest could come from.

Green Bay has Christian Watson and Matthew Golden as one of the best duos in the NFL at receiver right now. They lost Jayden Reed, and his replacement, Skyy Moore, is also hurt. Still, the team has leaned into more two-tight-end sets, and the two rising receivers have made the loss insignificant.

So, while they could add a name like Godwin, they are not going to be desperate. For a day-three pick, he could be the offensive piece that puts them over the top.

Godwin is Declining in Production

One of the big reasons Godwin is seeing his value drop so much is that he is getting older and his production has not been the same since a serious injury in 2024 ended his season. Godwin only played seven games in 2024, but produced 576 yards and averaged 2.36 yards per route run.

In 2025, he came back, but he was not the same. He missed some time and finished with 360 yards. That was on 1.36 yards per route run. Now, in 2026, there are plenty of reasons to excuse his lack of production. Baker Mayfield is injured, and they have a new offensive coordinator who has not found his footing. However, Godwin is averaging 1.02 yards per route run.

At age 30, teams are not running over themselves to acquire him. However, the Packers’ particular case makes sense. They could get him at the right price due to a lack of demand.