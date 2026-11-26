There was some not-so-friendly fire between two Green Bay Packers legends; Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach duo Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy; who came together this offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reunion seemingly did not go to plan, with Rodgers getting benched on Tuesday night under mysterious circumstances and the four-time NFL MVP subsequently going scorched earth on his head coach, alleging multiple counts of what he believed to be examples of unprofessional and poor head coaching conduct.

In the wake of the Steelers making the predictable decision to release Rodgers, commentary on the situation has spread far and wide online.

One particular figure who was distinctly un-thrilled with the future first-ballot Hall of Famer’s conduct was his ex-teammate, Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang who helped the team raise Super Bowl XLV at the conclusion of the 2010 season.

Lang ripped into Rodgers, calling his interview and critique-fest on the Pat McAfee Show “despicable” .

T.J. Lang Rips Into Aaron Rodgers After Interview

“I think it’s despicable. I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has…moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates, airing grievances out, giving opinions out, the media.” Lang said on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday.

“He has blacklisted, I don’t know how many former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth.”

The two-time Pro Bowler also claimed that there are numerous former teammates of the pair who feel similarly to Lang.

“I’m sick, man. I’m sick. I’ve been in a group chat with uh, with a whole lot of former teammates that feel the exact same way that I do.”

Lang also noted that whilst he continues to have an excellent relationship his former head coach McCarthy, he has not spoken to his ex-quarterback in half a decade.

“I love Mike McCarthy. And I talked to Mike McCarthy on on Monday night, and um, still have a great relationship with him. I haven’t talked to Aaron Rodgers in probably five years. I can’t remember last time he returned a text. I don’t have a relationship with him.”

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Have a History of Conflict

This is not the first time that reports have surfaced of tension and a clash of personalities between the two.

Tyler Dunne wrote an explosive behind-the-scenes piece on their deteriorated relationship back in April 2019 in the wake of McCarthy’s firing that past autumn, in which it was claimed Rodgers believed that McCarthy has a “low football IQ”.

Whilst that was done through sources leaked to the media with some semblance of plausible deniability, there would appear no way of coming back from this for Rodgers and McCarthy’s now-severed relationship.