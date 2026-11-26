The Green Bay Packers finally got Micah Parsons back Wednesday night, but the return of their All-Pro pass rusher wasn’t enough to get them back on track.

The Packers fell to 6-5 with a 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. It was their second straight loss after falling 30-10 to the Minnesota Vikings before their bye week.

Even more costly for the Packers is that the Rams, who entered Wednesday with an identical 6-4 record, now have a head-to-head tiebreaker over them in a crowded NFC playoff race.

And Parsons, who hadn’t played in a game in nearly a year, didn’t sugarcoat what the Packers need to do from here.

Micah Parsons Gets Real About Packers’ Playoff Chances

“This hole is massive. … The only way to get out is probably to win out. That’s the reality of this situation,” Parsons said after the loss, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are in last place in the NFC North despite having a winning record. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are both 8-2 heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup, while the Vikings are 7-3.

Green Bay entered Wednesday holding the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, with the Rams and Seattle Seahawks both sitting at 6-4.

According to the NFL’s pregame playoff projections, Green Bay had roughly a 60% chance of making the postseason with a win over Los Angeles. Those projections put the Packers’ chances at roughly 25% in the event of a loss.

Winning out, as Parsons suggested, would get the Packers to 12-5. Even a 5-1 finish would leave them with 11 wins.

Four of Green Bay’s remaining six games are at Lambeau Field, where the Packers will host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Lions.

Their two remaining road games are against the New Orleans Saints and Bears, the latter coming on Christmas Day. The Packers beat Chicago 31-7 in October but lost their first meeting with Detroit 20-17.

Packers Spoil Micah Parsons’ Return From Knee Injury

Parsons played his first game since tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos last December. The 27-year-old wasted little time getting his first sack of the season, taking down Matthew Stafford late in the first half.

Parsons played 27 of Green Bay’s 70 defensive snaps, according to Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda.

The Packers went into halftime tied at 13 but didn’t score another point the rest of the night. Jordan Love threw two second-half interceptions, finishing 17 of 29 for 198 yards with a touchdown.

The Rams ran for 241 yards, including a career-high 184 from Blake Corum. Green Bay managed just 55 yards rushing without starting running back Josh Jacobs, who was inactive.

Parsons had already made it clear before his return that he was more concerned with winning games than adding to his career sack total.

“That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That’s it,” Parsons told Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz earlier this week.

The Packers won five of six games after starting the season 1-2, including a three-game winning streak in October. They haven’t won a game since putting up a season-high 45 points against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

The Packers have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons under Matt LaFleur, including last year when they finished 9-7-1.