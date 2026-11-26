One of the biggest questions coming from Micah Parsons’ return to the Green Bay Packers was how much he would play and how it would impact the other four rushers who have been helping the defense for the first ten games.

Parsons ended up tied for third amongst edge rushers in snaps with 27. He played 37% of the team’s defensive snaps. He logged four pressures, two quarterback hits, and one sack, according to PFF. NextGenStats noted that he drew a double team on 55% of his snaps.

Overall, he played 14 snaps in the first half and 13 snaps in the second half.

Green Bay Packers Get Positive Results in Micah Parsons’ Return

Lukas Van Ness did not see his role impacted much by the return. He had played 62% of the team’s defensive snaps throughout the season and was right on that rate tonight.

However, the difference was in how the team handled duties across from him and behind him.

Barryn Sorrell went from a starter to someone rotating in with Parsons. He had played 48% of the team’s defensive snaps, but was down to 25 tonight, which resulted in 35% of the snaps.

Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton also saw their roles impacted. Cox had 28 snaps, amounting to 38%. The rookie had 27, which was tied with Parsons. Both entered the game at 45%. So, they saw slight drops, but their roles were somewhat normal. Sorrell and Parsons split the starter snaps.

Packers Edge Rusher Rotation Changes in Parsons Return

Green Bay was also creative in how they used Parsons and their excess of edge rushers. Parsons had seven rushes from the interior, and one snap as an extra linebacker. In certain looks, the Packers would sub out an interior lineman and a linebacker for two edge rushers. So, they would have four rushers on the field.

Parsons would rush from the inside, Van Ness would line up at linebacker, and then Dennis-Sutton and Cox would rush from the edges.

Took Wyatt and Hopper off the field for two extra pass-rushers https://t.co/Ac2Q2tzzfK pic.twitter.com/yuhKW9gXPz — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) November 26, 2026

Van Ness had three rushes as an interior rusher and had snaps at the linebacker spot. Dennis-Sutton also slid inside for one snap.

The effort was not enough as the Los Angeles Rams won 23-13. However, a lot of the issues were on the offensive side of the ball for Green Bay. The defense struggled against the run, but Parsons had a clear impact on the pass rush.

The Packers have a must-win game against the New Orleans Saints next week. We will see how much Parsons’ return changes the Packers’ plans moving forward.