Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Christian Watson is in the concussion protocol. While he does not know exactly where his status stands in the protocol after the game, the Packers coach made it clear that he thought Watson was in good spirits after the game.

“He seems like he’s in a good place, but, where he’s at in terms of the protocol, I don’t know,” said LaFleur postgame.

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LaFleur made it clear that he did not get a good look at the hit that knocked him out of the game. The hit also ended the game for the safety that laid the hit on Watson, Kam Kitchens. He was called for a penalty and ejected.

LaFleur did not have much to say on the hit or the penalty.

“I didn’t see it,” said the Packers coach on the hit. “I never saw a replay, so I’m probably the wrong guy to ask, or right now to comment on it, until I actually see the hit.”

Still, it was clear that the offense changed when Watson left.

Green Bay Packers HC Says Christian Watson is in Good Spirits After Week 12 Concussion

Getty Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson took a vicious hit from Rams safety Karen Kinchens on Wednesday

The Packers offense was moving well with Watson in the game. They had 13 points in the first half, and Watson had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. The offense got bogged down once Watson left the game.

“I think you need your best players out there,” said LaFleur on the impact of losing Watson. “And when they’re not out there, it certainly hurts your chances. And he’s a guy that’s tough to replace.”

LaFleur noted that the offense has to change completely without Watson.

“I mean, his combination of his speed, his size, um, his ability to move around our offense— and you put him in different spots— I think he’s playing at a really high level right now,” added LaFleur.

Star receiver Matthew Golden only had one catch for 39 yards with Watson out.

The team leaned on Savion Williams mostly without Watson. Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant also played.

Packers Hope to Get Watson Back Next Week

The former second-round pick has always been a talent, but he has not been able to put together a fully healthy season. Watson has been able to start in 11 games this year and he is already at a career-high in yards. Watson is closing in on 1,000 yards.

Watson could miss Week 13 with the concussion if he does not clear protocol. However, LaFleur seems upbeat that he will not miss significant time, and he will just have to go through the tests before they get him back on the field.

The Packers face off with the New Orleans Saints next week.