Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson suffered a worrying injury when he stayed down following a head-to-head hit from Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Kitchens late on in the second quarter.

Although Watson was ultimately able to walk off the field by himself, he was evaluated for a concussion just before half time.

Coming into the third quarter, the Netflix broadcast team revealed that Watson had been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

WR Christian Watson (concussion) has been ruled out https://t.co/3YAfTPWPpE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 26, 2026

Christian Watson Ruled Out For Second Half of Week 12

“WR Christian Watson (concussion) has been ruled out”, the Packers’ official social media account posted on X.

Green Bay’s receiving corps will move on with wideouts Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, J. Michael Sturdivant, Skyy Moore and Bo Melton.

The concussion is the second injury the former second round pick suffered in the span of the first half of Week 12, having injured his thigh early on in the first quarter.

Will Christian Watson Miss Games Moving Forward?

Extended details have not been released yet concerning the severity of the concussion, but now Watson will enter concussion protocol.

With Green Bay having an extra long week following the Wednesday night game, after which they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, there is a fairly decent chance that Watson will be able to return.

Further updates will ensue on the North Dakota State alum later this week.