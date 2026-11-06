Patriots All-Pro Makes Feelings Clear on Packers WRs

The Green Bay Packers have two of the hottest wide receivers in the NFL. So, when they face off with New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 9, it will be a matchup of some of the best in the NFL squaring off.

Gonzalez made it clear before the game that he has nothing but respect for the Packers duo.

“I got a lot of respect for both of them,” Gonzalez told reporters. “I mean, they can both take the top off. They can both run good routes. Jordan Love does a great job getting the ball to them in space. They can make people miss, they can run a lot of routes. They move them around a lot and get the ball in their hands. So, it’s a fun challenge and we’re excited for it.”

Christian Watson has 708 yards, and Matthew Golden has 619 yards.

New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Describes Green Bay Packers WRs Before Week 9

Gonzalez is not wrong that both of them are big play threats. Matthew Golden has seven receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown when the ball travels more than 20 yards. Meanwhile, Christian Watson has six receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns on passes that are considered deep balls.

However, as Gonzalez noted, they are also both strong with the ball in their hands. Golden has 197 yards after the catch, and Watson has 206 yards after the catch.

Right now, Watson is fourth in the NFL in yards, and Golden is seventh. That is with the Packers having a struggling offensive line that is starting to get continuity. So, the duo could become even more dangerous.

It makes sense why Gonzalez would sing their praises, as he is going to man up on each of them throughout the game.

Patriots CB Has Respect for Packers WRs

Gonzalez is a former first-round pick, going 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a second-team All-Pro in his second season after missing most of his rookie season due to an injury. Then, Gonzalez made the Pro Bowl in his third year.

The Patriots locked him up this offseason, extending him to a four-year, $135M deal before the season started. So far, he has lived up to it. He will likely make the Pro Bowl again and will be in the conversation for the All-Pro.

Still, it is games like this that make a player’s resume so impressive. He cannot hide from the Packers’ two receivers, so he will get a heavy dose of both. It will be interesting to see how he fares.