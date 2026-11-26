Green Bay Packers starting right guard Kevin Zeitler left the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury. Zeitler left the game in the second quarter and went into the medical tent. Then, he went back into the locker room.

The team officially deemed him questionable to return with an ankle injury. They are currently playing Aaron Banks in his place. Banks has played left guard for most of his career, and now has to help the Packers on the right side.

This was the first start for Zeitler who signed in Week 4 as a free agent. It took him a few weeks to get up to speed. Then, when he had a chance to start in Week 10, he got hurt. He healed up in Week 11 during the bye and made his first start in Week 12.

Now, he is sidelined again after 24 snaps.

This article will be updated with more information.

Green Bay Packers Lose Kevin Zeitler With Ankle Injury

The team started Jacob Monk at right guard in the first three weeks of the season. When he got hurt, they signed Zeitler. While Zeitler got up to speed, they started Travis Glover. They went 3-0 with Glover and continued to ride with him until he got hurt.

However, Aaron Banks returned and started at left guard. So, they shifted Laken Tomlinson over to right guard and continued to bench Zeitler.

The following week, Zeitler played when Banks got hurt. Banks was healthy the next week, but the Packers planned to bench him and play Tomlinson on the left side and Zeitler on the right side. However, the 14-year veteran got hurt in practice.