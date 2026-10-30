Christian Watson Reveals Gruesome Injury Detail Amid Miraculous Return

The Green Bay Packers got a relieving second half surprise when wideout Christian Watson was able to return to action mid-way through the second half of the team’s win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, having been taken to the hospital after sustaining what was suspected to be a chest/rib injury in the second quarter.

However, that does not mean that the injury itself was by any means trivial.

Christian Watson Was Coughing Up Blood Due to Injury

Watson broke a rib, per his post-game comments, and also had a nasty fluid exchange after the incident that occurred following a big-time 53 yard reception: the former second round pick was coughing up blood due to his injury, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“I felt like I was watching a WWE SmackDown versus Raw or something, yeah. Or something out there.” Watson said after the game.

“You know, seeing the cameras on me when I’m coming out the ambulance, that was a little crazy. But, you know, I mean, it was a surreal experience, no doubt, just to go through that and have, you know, the fans, you know, cheering for me, being back out there. It was definitely exciting.”

Christian Watson Landed on the Football – Matt LaFleur

Head coach Matt LaFleur added that Watson “landed on the ball”, which appeared to be at least a good part of the reason for his broken rib and concerns about his chest, in addition to the coughing up of blood.

“It’s pretty remarkable. He landed on the ball, I believe that’s what I was told, and he was coughing up blood.” LaFleur said post-game.

“So they took him for precautionary reasons and had to check him all out and get like a CT scan or something. He obviously cleared that and was good to go back in the game. He had a heck of a night, and I just can’t imagine what he would have had he not missed so much time.”

113 yards off of 8 receptions and 10 targets, having missed around a third of the game with an injury certainly lends itself to some pretty spectacular predictions.

At this point however; after the Packers were fearing the worst – Green Bay and the fanbase will be happy that he managed to re-emerge broadly OK and in one piece.