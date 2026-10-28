Packers Have Clear Cause for Concern Before Panthers Game

The Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in a matchup that carries the hallmarks of a classic trap game, as a short-week turnaround and recent losses for both sides create potential for an uneven result despite the team’s status as a 3.5-point favorite.

Green Bay enters at 4-3 and fourth in the NFC North after a 20-17 loss at Detroit on Sunday. Carolina arrives at 3-3 and in first place in the NFC South following a 43-13 defeat to Tampa Bay.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Both teams face a compressed schedule after playing on Sunday, a factor that has often led to closer contests than the betting line projects on Thursday Night Football.

Jordan Love has posted 1,958 passing yards through seven games, ranking second in the NFL, along with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has completed 162 of 271 attempts for a 59.8% rate and a 90.3 passer rating.

In the loss to the Lions, Love went 27-for-45 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Packers managed only 17 points in that game as their three-game winning streak came to an end.

Packers’ Short Week and Recent Form

Love has averaged 279.7 passing yards per game this season while carrying much of the offensive burden. Green Bay ranks 32nd in the league in rushing at 59.9 yards per contest, leaving the unit heavily reliant on the pass.

The Panthers have allowed 195.7 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL, even as they rank 27th in points allowed at 27.7 per game. Their defense showed clear vulnerability in the blowout loss to the Buccaneers earlier this week.

Thursday Night Football matchups between teams coming off losses have frequently produced tighter results than expected. The short week limits preparation and recovery time for both rosters heading into the contest at Lambeau.

Offensive Concerns and Matchup Realities

Green Bay’s offensive line has faced injury issues throughout the week, with several linemen limited or unable to practice. Wide receiver Matthew Golden has also been restricted during practice sessions due to multiple injury issues.

Love has thrown a touchdown in every game this year but has posted completion percentages below 60% in multiple outings. The Packers are averaging just 20.6 points per game, ranking 24th in the league.

Carolina’s run defense ranks last in the NFL, allowing 153.2 rushing yards per game. That could create opportunities if the Packers can establish balance, though they have struggled to do so all season.

A strong performance by Love and the offense would help Green Bay remain in the NFC playoff picture. Anything less on the short week could reinforce concerns about consistency against a Panthers team with little to lose.

On the outside looking in, Green Bay has a favorable, albeit difficult, matchup against the Panthers. However, it’s the kind of game that can make or break a season. The Packers need to show up prepared and take care of business in front of the home crowd.