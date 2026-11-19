The Green Bay Packers might not need to give Xavier McKinney a new contract to lower his expensive 2027 salary-cap number. One Packers cap analyst has suggested another option that could create more than $11 million in room while keeping the All-Pro safety for the final year of his deal.

McKinney is headed toward another big season, but Green Bay also has younger defensive backs approaching contract decisions. His $24.8 million cap charge next year makes the timing worth watching.

Packers Floated $11 Million Xavier McKinney Contract Solution

Packers salary-cap analyst Ken Ingalls suggested a simple restructure rather than an immediate extension for McKinney.

Ingalls proposed a move “to reduce his 2027 cap hit from $24.8m to $13.7m and let the final year play out.”

That would free approximately $11.1 million in 2027 cap space without adding another season to McKinney’s existing contract. Ingalls pointed to the void years Green Bay added during a previous restructure as the mechanism that would make it possible.

The numbers line up with McKinney’s current deal. Over The Cap lists a $14.65 million base salary, a $1.5 million roster bonus and a $24.807 million total cap charge for 2027.

A restructure would convert eligible compensation into bonus money and spread its cap accounting across multiple years. It wouldn’t erase that obligation. The cost would move to future salary caps, including years when McKinney might no longer be on the roster.

Xavier McKinney’s All-Pro Production Creates Packers Dilemma

McKinney has given the Packers plenty of reason to keep him. Through 10 games, he has six interceptions, seven passes defended, 43 tackles and a sack. His six picks lead the NFL.

He intercepted Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins in Green Bay’s 30-10 loss to the Vikings, giving him three interceptions over his past two games.

The 28-year-old made the Associated Press All-Pro first team after recording eight interceptions in 2024, his first season in Green Bay. He followed with second-team honors in 2025, when he had two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski sees another honor as a strong possibility and believes the team should reward that production with a new contract.

“Those guys get extended AND they need to make him less expensive. It’s a win-win,” Bukowski wrote.

McKinney signed a four-year, $67 million deal with Green Bay in 2024. Another extension would be the third NFL contract of his career, something Bukowski pointed out the Packers don’t hand out often.

Other Packers Safety Contracts Could Affect McKinney’s Future

The conversation began with Packers Wire’s Mark Oldacres raising the need to pay fellow defensive backs Evan Williams and Javon Bullard.

Both entered the league in 2024 and are eligible to negotiate extensions after this season. Their rookie contracts run through 2027, the same year McKinney’s current deal expires.

That leaves Green Bay weighing how much to invest in a secondary built around three players. Williams has three interceptions this season, while Bullard has been a regular contributor at nickel.

The Packers already used a previous McKinney contract restructuring to reduce his 2026 cap number from roughly $19.2 million to $9.9 million. That move helped create the current 2027 spike and left future void-year charges.

Ingalls also suggested Green Bay could discuss an extension after 2027 or consider the franchise tag if necessary. For now, his proposal offers a way to delay that long-term decision while keeping one of the Packers’ most productive defenders.