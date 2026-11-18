It feels like a foregone conclusion that, unless something truly drastic happens – and even in that case it may not make enough of a difference – the Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line will see somewhat significant changes next season; potentially in the form of both coaching and personnel.

One player that will almost certainly feature (if he is healthy) is Zach Bako-Bewele, who is currently on IR with a torn patellar tendon that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

But according to Packers On Sports Illustrated’s Jacob Westendorff, if he does return next season, it could well be at center instead of on the exterior of the offensive line.

Zach Bako-Bewele’s Move to Center Used as an Assumption

“Let’s make a few assumptions with some rules. Let’s assume ZBB cannot play T anymore and has to move to C.” Westendorff posted on X on Nov. 16.

“Let’s also assume “normal” roster building with 11 draft picks on deck. How many new offensive linemen should Brian Gutekunst add this offseason?”

Not only does the On Si writer postulate that Bako-Bewele might move to center from his usual position of right tackle, but added it as a full-on prior assumption in the bigger question as how the Packers’ front office should address the O-line this offseason.

Why Could Zach Bako-Bewele Move to Center?

The answer probably lies; as implied by the context of Westendorff’s post; in his knee injury.

Playing right tackle, Bako-Bewele needs to plant and push off his outside foot – i.e. his right, the same leg in which also he suffered a partial tear just one season prior – and then move off it hastily to counter pass rushers coming off the edge.

With potentially lasting damage in that knee; studies show that only around 1/5 of athletes returned to their prior athletic performance after tearing their patellar tendon; it is quite possible that Bako-Bewele will not be able to move quickly or explosively enough to regularly perform at the Pro Bowl-caliber level fans are used to seeing, particularly in pass protection.

Center, where ESPN’s Rob Demovsky was told back in 2024 by some people within the Packers organization that Bako-Bewele was a potential Hall of Fame talent for, could end up being his final spot with the franchise.

In that scenario: Sean Rhyan would likely kick out to guard, as would currently-struggling right tackle Anthony Belton, if he remains a starter at all; and the Packers would look to either the draft or the free agent market for a new starting right tackle.