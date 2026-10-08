Packers Named Trade Fit for Versatile Steelers Lineman

The Green Bay Packers have already made a lot of changes to their offensive line, and they might not be done. Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Dylan Cook could end up being a trade option for teams, and the Packers fit, according to Bradley Locker of PFF.

Cook was benched earlier this season for first-round rookie Max Iheanachor, and could be expendable.

“Cook began the season as the Steelers’ starting right tackle, securing a 76.4 overall PFF grade and allowing five pressures over 94 pass-blocking snaps,” wrote Locker. “Moreover, he filled in solidly at left tackle to close last season with a 77.4 overall mark. However, he was benched for first-round pick Max Iheanachor prior to Week 3. Pittsburgh may very well elect to retain Cook after trading Broderick Jones before the year, but teams could offer non-trivial capital for a possible starter at either tackle spot.”

Cook is in the last year of his contract. He is a restricted free agent after this year, so any team acquiring him would essentially have one year of team control. However, they would likely have to work out an extension with Cook this offseason.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Dylan Cook

Cook is a UDFA from the 2022 NFL Draft. He started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only spent one year with the Bucs. Pittsburgh added him in 2023. He spent his first two years on the Steelers’ practice squad and was not active for any games. However, he made the Steelers roster in 2025 and started four games for the Steelers.

Cook has 290 snaps at left tackle and 133 at right tackle in the regular season.

In 2026, he came back as a potential starter. However, the Steelers have Troy Fautanu at left tackle and Max Iheanachor at right tackle. They have two young first-round picks who are ascending into their roles. So, they have an interesting debate.

They could keep Cook and retain him next year as a depth option. Then, he would leave after 2027. Or, they can trade him now and get a starter’s return for a backup lineman.

Packers Have to Keep Adding on Offensive Line

The Packers’ offensive line is starting to settle. However, they could use depth at tackle. Jordan Morgan is starting at left tackle, but Week 5 will be his sixth NFL start at left tackle. He has struggled so far this year, and the team cannot be sure he is their future.

At right tackle, they are starting former second-round pick, Anthony Belton. Belton started at right guard last year, but the team pushed him to tackle this offseason out of fear of Zach Bako-Bewele not being healthy.

They were right in that decision, as Bako-Bewele is on the season-ending IR. However, it does not mean they are settled in at tackle. Belton has little experience and made his first start in Week 3.

Cook could be added as depth for a team with two questionable tackles. He also could step in and start at either spot. It would make sense to acquire Cook if the price is right.