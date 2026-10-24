Packers Named Trade Fit for Eagles Defensive Standout

Sitting at 4-2 and in the middle of a heated division race, the Green Bay Packers are likely to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. One name to keep an eye on is Moro Ojomo of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Popper notes that Ojomo’s contract status is and the teams place in the standings could make him a good fit.

“Ojomo is in the final year of his rookie deal,” wrote Popper. “The Eagles are on a downward trajectory. They have also given large extensions to two interior defenders in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is likely headed to free agency if he is not traded. It is difficult to allocate three sizable veteran contracts to one position group. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush. He ranked second on the Eagles with 15 pressures through the first six weeks, trailing only Carter.”

The Eagles are 2-4, and their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to miss the season with blood clots. Their starting right tackle retired in the middle of the season, and they already traded their starting center to the Baltimore Ravens. Philadelphia is the team called for trade talks.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Philadelphia Eagles DT Moro Ojomo

Ojomo has made an impact for the Eagles, but he is just a role player. He played 68 snaps as a rookie seventh-round pick. In his second NFL season, he jumped to 490 snaps, getting more of a rotational role.

Then, he became more of a starter in 2025. Ojomo played 779 snaps and recorded six sacks. He was an impact player. This year, he is still in the mix with 15 pressures through six games. He has yet to record a sack, though.

Last week, Ben Solak of ESPN projected Ojomo’s trade value to be a fifth-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick that might be conditional.

“Ojomo, should he hit free agency next year, would likely sign a deal worth a third-round compensatory pick,” wrote Solak. “But if an acquiring team can secure his services now (likely with a big extension) without bidding against other suitors, there might be interest.”

Green Bay could add a potential starter and an additional depth piece for a couple of day-three picks. The value makes sense.

Packers Need Defensive Line Help

When Green Bay came into the season, they had a deep defensive line room. However, Javon Hargrave and Warren Brinson are both on the season-ending IR. Jonathan Ford is currently banged up, and Anthony Campbell is shaking off rust from his injury.

Those two are depth names, and Ojomo would be an upgrade over both. The Packers also have third-round rookie Chris McClellan taking on a bigger role than expected due to the injuries. Adding Ojomo, who can rotate with McClellan along with Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt, would make the defensive line room stronger and deeper.

Adding someone like Ojomo makes sense. If he finishes strong, he could get paid and give the Packers compensatory value on the back end.