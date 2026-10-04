Packers Stars Open Up on Devastating Edgerrin Cooper Injury

The Green Bay Packers lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to an Achilles injury that appears to be season-ending. While all injuries are devastating, Cooper was becoming a leader on the Packers’ defense and was emerging as one of their top players.

So, this injury hit different. When asked how the Packers could replace Cooper, LaFleur gave a blunt and frustrated response.

“I don’t know,” said LaFleur.

The devastation and shock were seen across the locker room.

Green Bay Packers Players Open Up on Edgerrin Cooper Injury

Quarterback Jordan Love admitted that he is sick. He knows that they lost one of the stars of their defense.

“Man, I’m sick. I don’t know exactly what it is,” admitted Love after the game. “Pray for the best, but you never want to see anybody injured. Coop is such an impact player on our defense. We’ll see what it is, but it’s definitely not good.”

Wide receiver Christian Watson added that despite playing on the other side of the ball, he knows the impact that Cooper has on the team.

“That’s a huge loss for our defense, a huge loss for our team with the player he is on and off the field,” said Watson. “I’m devastated for him. I know he’ll shake back. I know how he approaches work each and every day. Just gotta keep him in my prayers, and we’re gonna find a way to get it done for him.”

Cooper was in his third year in the NFL and his second year as a full-time starter. He was coming into his own as a leader on the defense.

Packers Linebacker Room is Hit by Devastating Injury

The other players in the Packers locker room admitted it is going to be hard to keep the room strong without the star in the middle. While Zaire Franklin is an offseason addition, he had played beside Cooper all season. He admitted the team will struggle to replace him.

“Coop is a special player,” said Franklin. “You don’t just replace him in the middle of the week. I’m still hurt about it. It’s one of those things that it’s a win, but it don’t feel like a win.”

Franklin admitted the Packers have faith in Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper, who will be called upon to fill in for Cooper. Still, it was hard to get over the loss.

McDuffie knows that he has a big opportunity ahead of him. However, the loss of Cooper is overshadowing his chances right now.

“It’s terrible,” said McDuffie after the game. “That’s the shittiest part about this game: guys going down, your brothers going down. I hate to see that, and I just feel for him.”

While the team has not officially confirmed Cooper will be out for the season, the Packers are bracing for him to be out. The players who said they saw the injury admitted it did not look good. The hope is that Cooper can be ready for Week 1 of the 2027 season.