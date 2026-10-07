Packers Sign New Linebacker After Edgerrin Cooper Injury

The Green Bay Packers tried out five linebackers after losing Edgerrin Cooper for the season due to an Achilles injury. After looking at Jack Dingle, Curtis Jacobs, Cam Riley, Josh Ross, and Channing Tindall, the team decided to sign Dingle to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Packers called up practice squad linebacker Kristian Welch to their active roster. So, they had an extra spot for Dingle.

Green Bay Packers Sign Jack Dingle to Practice Squad

Dingle is a rookie UDFA from Cincinnati. He is one of the rare players who spent his entire career at one college. He started for the Bearcats for three seasons and logged 1,694 snaps. He finished his college career with 164 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

NFL.com called him a height/weight/speed prospect.

“Dingle offers a height/weight/speed option at inside linebacker,” wrote Lance Zierlein. “He’s a three-year starter who often relies on athleticism over instincts. His overall production in the impact categories is relatively light and he’s below average in coverage. The size, athletic testing and play strength are all positives, but Dingle is lacking in snap-to-snap execution, production and three-down versatility.”

Dingle signed with the Cincinnati Bengals out of college. He played 46 snaps for the Bengals over their three preseason games and recorded seven tackles. However, he was waived by the Bengals and was not brought back to their practice squad. Dingle had not signed with any teams until joining the Packers practice squad.

Packers Make Moves at Linebacker

This is one of their moves that will go up the food chain as they adjust to the Cooper injury. Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper will move from backups and special teams options to players who are going to compete to get on the field.

McDuffie is the expected starter, but Hopper is going to get some looks as well.

McDuffie started 17 games for the Packers before and stepped in as a starter last year. However, Hopper is the former draft pick who is developing. Hopper had a strong preseason and if the team trusts in his progress, they are going to push him to get on the field more.

With those two seeing more defensive snaps the team needed to call Welch up from the practice squad to take the special teams snaps that were lost. With Welch gone from the practice squad, the Packers needed to add Dingle.

They also have Nick Niemann on the active roster.

As things stand, it does not look like the team is going to make a big move outside of the roster. Despite suggestions for veteran additions such as Matt Milano, they trust the depth that they have. Adding Dingle and calling up Welch to fill the open roster spots should show that they do not intend to add anyone else.