Jahmyr Gibbs Makes Harsh Admission on Packers Coordinator

When the Detroit Lions face off with the Green Bay Packers, it will feature former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing calling plays against former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

While Petzing will have his team prepared for the game, running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not know much about the familiarity his playcaller had with the Packers’ new defensive coordinator. More than that, Gibbs did not know who Gannon was at all.

When Gibbs was asked what the Lions have been able to take from Petzing’s familiarity with Gannon, the Lions star running back questioned who Gannon was.

“You said, Gannon? Who is that?” questioned Gibbs.

Gibbs laughed it off and apologized for not knowing his name.

He added that Petzing has them prepared. While Gibbs did not know the familiarity, he did know that Petzing had a game plan that he trusted against Gannon.

“Drew always has us in the right looks; he always is going to get us prepared for every game. So we are just going to listen to what he does, and we are going to operate.

Essentially, the message is that he trusts Petzing regardless of the opponent, so he does not need to know the specifics of who they are facing.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Does Not Know Green Bay Packers DC Jonathan Gannon

While Gibbs is not focused on Gannon, the sole focus of the Packers’ defensive coordinator is Gibbs. Gannon had nothing but praise for Gibbs when discussing his ability this year.

“He’s faster than everybody,” admitted Gannon. “He has elite vision, I would say. He can make any cut that you want. He’s got really good contact balance. He’s stronger for not being like a huge back. I think he breaks a lot of tackles.”

The Packers’ run defense currently ranks 27th in expected points added per rush attempt. The defense ranks 25th in success rate. If there is an issue for the group, it is run defense.

Packers Run Defense is a Problem

In Week 1, they mostly held the Vikings‘ rush attack in check. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason combined for 27 rushes for 99 yards. In Week 2, they shut down Breece Hall, who had 16 rushes for 29 yards.

However, Bijan Robinson torched them in Week 3. Robinson had 29 rushes for 194 yards. This is what the Packers have to avoid with Gibbs, who is on the same level as Robinson.

They mostly kept Bucky Irving corralled in Week 4. He posted 16 rushes for 61 yards. However, Jalon Daniels added eight rushes for 55 yards.

D’Andre Swift only had nine rushes, but had 43 yards in Week 5. Then, in Week 6, Javonte Williams had 11 rushes for 41 yards. So, aside from Robinson, they have had moments of success.

Still, Gibbs is the closest thing to Robinson and might even be better.