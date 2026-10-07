Packers on High Alert For Reunion as Former RB In ‘Best Shape of Career’

For anyone that has watched the Green Bay Packers‘ play in 2026, it will come as no shock that the team is dead last in rushing yards, currently averaging just 58 yards per game.

Consequently, further additions may need to be made as the team still remain very much in the dark about the future of Jacobs. At the same time, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the former Packers running back Jamaal Williams was in the “best shape of his life” and at 220 lbs is the lightest he has ever been since going pro.

Jamaal Williams in Top Shape, Looking to Sign With a Team

“A recent workout video of free-agent RB Jamaal Williams, who one source says is “in the best shape of his NFL career right now” at 220 pounds, the lightest he has been as an NFL player.” Schultz reported on Oct. 7.

Although Schultz subsequently notes that New England bought him in for a workout on Tuesday, the team did not take the opportunity to immediately sign him – and that he believes Williams will land with an NFL team “sooner rather than later”.

“The Patriots brought him in for a workout Tuesday, and he’s expected to land with a team sooner rather than later.”

Running Back, Not Offensive Line is the Problem in Green Bay

The run blocking on the offensive line has actually not been as bad as many people would assume given the unit’s infamous start to the season and the numerous headlines concerning the line’s poor performance in Week 3’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In fact, according to ESPN’s advanced metric run-block-win-rate; which measures how often offensive lineman prevent their opposite number from disrupting the pocket and running lane, containing the runner, or making a tackle within 3 yards of the line of scrimmage; the Packers rank 9th in the NFL at a very respectable 74%.

So there is a very legitimate argument to be made that the fault in Green Bay is not with the offensive line in run situations, but with the lacklustre talent at running back headed by 2024 third round pick MarShawn Lloyd, who has been disappointing to say the least so far this season after being given the RB1 reins in Josh Jacobs’ absence.

Jamaal Williams Would Add Value to the Packers’ RB Room

As a result, adding a player of the quality of Williams, who formed half of the Packers’ excellent RB tandem alongside Aaron Jones Sr. from 2017 to 2020, could add a proven, veteran face to the team’s otherwise struggling room.

Whilst there has not been much official insider chatter linking the two although online some fans have suggested that a reunion would make sense for both sides.

If the former fifth round pick – who has not played since spending the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints, recording 164 rushing yards off 48 carries – is indeed in the “best shape of his life”, then even now aged 31 he could no doubt boost the quality of the Packers’ RB corps.