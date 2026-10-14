Packers Coach Reveals Bigger Plans for Rookie WR

The Green Bay Packers are looking for players to step up due to the injury to wide receiver Jayden Reed. His replacement, Skyy Moore, went down, so the team wound up playing Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant more often. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that he was impressed with the way the rookie UDFA Sturdivant has progressed so far this season and noted that he is likely to see more work moving forward.

“Obviously, losing Skyy for however long he is out, that is going to be interesting,” said Stenavich. “We are going to see where Savion (Williams) is at this week, but J-Mike is definitely going to have a bigger role for sure.”

Williams had his 21-day practice window open last week, so he could return to the lineup this week or the week after. Sturdivant has just three catches for 22 yards and has 40 offensive snaps with 51 special teams snaps this season.

Green Bay Packers Expect to Play J. Michael Sturdivant More

Sturdivant played eight snaps in the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears. He almost caught a touchdown, but was called for offensive pass interference.

“It would have been nice to get him his first touchdown,” admitted Stenavich. “But I’m sure it will be coming soon.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur defended his receiver in his press conference the day after the game. LaFleur said that Sturdivant had a reason to hand fight.

“When guys are grabbing, how do you want him to get off of the guy?” questioned LaFleur. “I get it. He did get him in the face, but he is getting grabbed too. So it is just hand fighting that goes on. You can’t expect it to get called, but you have to have some recourse as a wide receiver to get their hands off of you.”

Both coaches seem poised to give him another chance soon. Stenavich noted that he is earning the chances.

Packers Expect More From Sturdivant

Sturdivant has just four targets this season, but Stenavich admitted that the team is happy with his production so far.

“The thing that was so impressive, he still has a ton to clean up as far as how to run routes and assignments, everything like that, but when the ball comes his way, he makes plays,” admitted Stenavich. “You’re not upset when you throw him the ball because he usually makes the play.”

The Packers offensive coordinator is likely discussing his practice work as well. Either way, he is impressed with what the rookie UDFA has been able to do, and the team wants to see him on the field more.

Sturdivant did not play in Week 1, but saw nine offensive snaps in Week 2. He played 21 offensive snaps in Week 3, but dropped down to two snaps the following week. He jumped back up to eight the next week, and the plan is for him to play more. Now, the question is how many snaps he gets.