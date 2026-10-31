Packers Linked to Trade for $44 Million RB Amid New Josh Jacobs Allegations

The Green Bay Packers are interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor, which has considerable implications for running back Josh Jacobs who just returned to action two games ago.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported on Saturday, October 31 that the Packers are among five teams that have reached out the Indianapolis about Taylor’s availability, adding that the Colts are now officially considering offers for the $44 million running back.

“Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor so far is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said.”

Josh Jacobs Missed the First 6 Games of This Season on Commissioner’s Exempt List

Jacobs still has this season and the next remaining on his contract. However, he missed the first six games of the 2026 campaign while residing on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as the league sorted out what to do about his off-field legal issues.

During a court appearance in September, the Packers RB pleaded no contest to multiple misdemeanor charges related to a domestic incident in May — one for battery and the other for criminal damage to property.

The NFL has yet to suspend Jacobs officially, as the exempt list functions as essentially paid leave. Insiders have reported that the league office is seeking access to a video of the incident from a garage camera at Jacobs’ residence that lawyers introduced as evidence during his legal process. Both Jacobs and the victim have filed lawsuits to keep the footage permanently sealed.

Once a final decision on the video comes down, the league is expected to issue its ruling.

Josh Jacobs Accused of Violence by 3 More Women

However, NBC 26 in Wisconsin reported on Friday that three different women other than the victim in Jacobs’ domestic dispute that occurred in May have come forward to accuse the running back of similar behavior in separate instances.

These allegations are detailed in a heavily-redacted Hobart-Lawrence Police Department case file released to NBC 26 late Friday which also provides new details in the incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest in May. The accounts surfaced during the department’s investigation into a May 23 incident at Jacobs’ home in Hobart. In that case, the victim told investigators that Jacobs restrained the victim multiple times, obstructed the victim’s breathing and prevented the alleged victim from leaving or calling police.

The allegations by one of the unnamed women includes Jacobs slapping her across the face before spitting on her and grabbing her throat, among other violent actions. She also said he took possession of her cell phone.

Another woman told police Jacobs grabbed her by the arm, shoved her against a wall and tossed her personal items outside the residence in which the actions supposedly took place.

A third woman said Jacobs grabbed her head and neck area, dragged her and took her cell phone into his possession after it fell on the floor. She added that Jacobs later told her she might end up deported if she reported him, which initially stopped her from calling the police.

At least one of the incidents allegedly occurred in 2021, while another woman said her experiences with Jacobs stemmed from events in 2022.