Adam Schefter Reveals Packers’ Potential Trade Pivot

The Green Bay Packers are one of the five or six teams that appear to be most interested in trading for running back Jonathan Taylor. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show and noted that the teams that call about Taylor and are turned off by the trade cost could quickly pivot to the New York Jets, where Breece Hall could also be acquired.

“We mentioned these teams that have potentially checked in on Jonathan Taylor, all have some level of interest,” described Schefter during his weekly appearance. “So inevitably, if the Colts decide that they are going to part ways with Jonathan Taylor, that means there are going to be three or four other teams that do not get him. So if you don’t get Jonathan Taylor, does Breece Hall become the next running back trade target for the teams that were checking in on a running back like Jonathan Taylor?”

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall

Schefter noted that head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that the team is not interested in trading Hall. However, they have done just fine running the ball during his absence. That, combined with added desperation once Taylor is off the board, could make it enticing.

“Braelon Allen has played very well for the Jets, so if, over the course of the next eight days, there is a team that doesn’t get Jonathan Taylor, doesn’t it make sense to then call the Jets and say, ‘ok what does it take to get Breece Hall?’ I am not going to tell you they are going to trade him, but that is a logical call,” said Schefter.

Hall has only been healthy for three games this season. However, he was questionable to return in Week 8, and it appears he will return in Week 9. So, he can get one game healthy before the trade deadline.

Packers Need Help at Running Back

Hall is a former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 806 carries for 3,561 yards, along with 198 receptions for 1,744 yards. He had a career-high in rushing yards last year, which caused the team to put the franchise tag on him.

Hall is playing out his last year on the Jets and will likely leave in free agency. So, the Jets could turn to Allen and get something in return for Hall.

Green Bay is interested in a running back. Josh Jacobs has a list of off-the-field questions that appears to be growing. He was worse in 2025 than he was in 2024. So far in 2026, he appears to be hampered by his offensive line. Beyond that, his contract is easy to get out of after the year.

So, the team can turn to Hall and possibly extend him this offseason. If the cost is not as high as Taylor, and they miss on the Colts All-Pro, Hall is a great pivot.