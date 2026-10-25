Packers Expected to Pursue All-Pro Offensive Weapon At Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have either inquired about the possibility of trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, or they are expected to make a run at trading for the All-Pro running back, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted that Green Bay is one of four teams that are most connected to the Colts star running back, as the Colts decide how much they want to sell before the trade deadline.

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have, or are expected, to ponder the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” wrote Schefter.

Schefter also dropped an interesting nugget that Green Bay tried to trade for Taylor in 2023. The Colts wanted wide receiver Christian Watson in a package for Taylor back in 2023.

“The Packers explored the possibility of a Taylor trade in August 2023, when the Colts wanted wide receiver Christian Watson and more in return,” added Schefter. “The trade never materialized, but it’s not out of the question that talks could resurface again in an attempt to bring Taylor back to Wisconsin, where he was a college standout.”

Watson signed a four-year, $92M deal with the Packers this offseason. He has been a standout performer. Now, Green Bay is trying to see if they can add Taylor to Watson after trying to trade Watson for Taylor.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Jonathan Taylor

The timing of the Taylor rumors is interesting because the team just got running back Josh Jacobs activated from the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Jacobs missed the first six games of the season after being charged with battery and criminal damage to property.

When active, Jacobs is one of the better running backs in the NFL. He signed a four-year, $48M deal in free agency back in 2024, making $12M per year in average salary.

However, his production dropped from 2024 to 2025, and now he is 28 years old. The Packers could cut him next year and save $13M. At his age and with his off-the-field questions, the cap space looks enticing. Especially if they can use the space to upgrade to Taylor.

Taylor Fits Packers Despite Josh Jacobs

Taylor signed a two-year, $44M extension this offseason. The cap continues to rise, but Taylor’s salary compared to Jacobs can speak to the talent gap between the two. Taylor recorded 1,431 rushing yards in 2024, and then 1,585 in 2025. Meanwhile, Jacobs went from 1,329 yards in 2024 to 929 yards in 2025.

So far this year, Taylor has 122 rushes for 492 yards. The team extended him this offseason, but the general manager who extended him just got fired. If the Colts can get draft compensation and clear cap space, it would make the job more enticing for a new GM. So, it makes sense for the Colts to move on from Taylor for the right price.

Green Bay can upgrade and move on from Jacobs, so the move makes sense on their end as well.