Packers’ Jordan Love Opens Up on RB MarShawn Lloyd After Bears Blowout Win

The Green Bay Packers have been desperate for some running back production without Josh Jacobs available. Packers quarterback Jordan Love admitted as much while speaking to reporters after Week 5.

Against the Bears on Sunday, Green Bay didn’t get a ton of rushing yards. But the team got a little bit of everything else from running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The 25-year-old scored two touchdowns in two pretty different ways Sunday. First, Lloyd ran over cornerback Jaylon Johnson near the goal line to score his first touchdown. Then, the running back displayed a very nice jump cut to easily walk into the end zone again in the second half.

After beating the Bears 31-7 on Sunday, Love spoke highly of Lloyd’s performance.

“Man, that was great. I think it’s something we talk about as well that we need to improve. We need to improve the running game, we need to get some rushing touchdowns. To have two right there was huge,” Love told reporters. “MarShawn, I mean, we talked about it throughout the week, running behind his pads. You know there’s always going to be somebody unblocked on some runs, and you got to be able to run somebody over, and that’s what he did right there.

“I thought the other run was fantastic when he was able to bounce that. I thought he had a great job on both those touchdowns. Like we mentioned, it’s just how can we improve and take it to the next level.”

Similarly, Packers fans on X loved Lloyd’s two very different touchdown runs.

“MarShawn Lloyd demolishes Jaylon Johnson on his way to the Packers touchdown,” wrote a Packers fan on X.

The scores were Lloyd’s first two rushing touchdowns of his NFL career. He scored in Week 2 versus the New York Jets but that was a receiving touchdown.

MarShawn Lloyd Scores Twice in Packers Victory vs. Bears

Getty Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd scored is first NFL rushing touchdown.

The Packers still pretty clearly need to get better on the ground. Despite 31 points and a 24-point victory, Green Bay only had 70 rushing yards while averaging 2.7 yards per carry versus Chicago.

Lloyd had 31 rushing yards on 10 carries, posting 3.1 yards per attempt. Really, his only two highlights of the day were the touchdown runs.

But those flashes indicate Lloyd has more he could provide the offense. Despite the lack of yardage, the touchdowns were a spark for the Packers, particularly with the two scores coming on two stylistically different runs.

Kaleb Johnson only trailed Lloyd by three carries. Johnson also averaged 3.7 yards per carry, which was slightly more than Lloyd. But Lloyd is pretty clearly the preferred back.

Lloyd, not Johnson, got the goal line attempts, giving him the chance to score the touchdowns. Lloyd also played 27 offensive snaps overall, which was 44.3% of the team’s snaps. Johnson lined up for nine offensive snaps, which was his fewest since he didn’t play on offense at all during Week 1.

Lloyd still has to find a way to be more efficient. He’s averaging 2.8 yards per carry through five games this season. But his two rushing scores are encouraging signs. He should get more opportunities near the goal line going forward.