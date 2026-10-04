Jordan Love Makes Feelings Clear on Packers New Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 despite a lot of offensive line shake-ups. However, despite the Packers starting guards being Laken Tomlinson, whom they just signed from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, and Travis Glover, who had been working at tackle, the offensive line looked as good as it had in any game.

Quarterback Jordan Love noted that if felt like a normal week, despite all of the shuffling.

“It felt like a normal week coming through it, and that’s usually not the case when you’ve got a guy who just got here this week and a guy who hasn’t played,” said Love of the changes. “But I think [Laken Tomlinson and Travis Glover] did a great job.”

Love called out Tomlinson in particular to be able to get up to speed. He was in the Cowboys facility, so he was in NFL shape. However, he had to pick up the playbook over just one week and he found a way to put in a solid performance.

“Laken just got here. He’s a vet. I think he did a great job being able to come in and just understand our system, our terminology,” added Love. “To be able to come out and play a pretty clean game just speaks to his level of being a pro.”

Tomlinson was the Packers’ fourth starting left guard in as many weeks.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Settles In

The Packers were planning to start Aaron Banks at guard this season. However, he has been banged up since the start of the offseason. He had knee tendinitis that appears to be a season-long issue.

So, they started Donovan Jennings in Week 1. He struggled, and the team was criticized for the decision. Banks started in Week 2 despite the knee issue and suffered a toe injury early into the game. He has missed the last two games with a combination of both injuries.

So, in Week 3, they started rookie Jager Burton. However, he got banged up in his first start. Burton and Banks were out. Jennings started to get work at right guard because Jacob Monk was out. So, the team was left with Tomlinson.

Tomlinson played well, posting a 64.2 PFF grade. This is above average and better than any Packers left guard this season.

Packers Offensive Line is Improving

It appears Tomlinson will be settled in at left guard moving forward. The only position left to be resolved is right guard. Monk started the first three weeks, but has been a disappointment. More than that, he got hurt and missed Week 4.

Anthony Belton was supposed to be in the mix, but he is starting at right tackle. Travis Glover started this week, but the team might get veteran Kevin Zeitler in the lineup soon. Zeitler signed this week, and the team might have been worried about his conditioning in the Tampa Bay heat. If Zeitler settles in at right guard, the line might be a lot better moving forward.